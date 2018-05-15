U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference in the Galt House East in Louisville following the senate's early-morning passage of the senate version of the federal tax bill. Dec. 2, 2017

David R. Lutman, Special to Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE — Don Blankenship isn't a fan of Mitch McConnell's sense of humor.

In a new ad posted to his Facebook page Saturday, Blankenship slammed the U.S. Senate Majority Leader for an insensitive tweet the Kentucky Republican sent out following his loss in the West Virginia primary last week.

The former Massey Energy CEO called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" during his campaign — a reference to a drug-smuggling case in 2014 involving Foremost Group, a shipping company founded by McConnell's father-in-law, James S. C. Chao. It has never been alleged that Foremost was involved or aware of the smuggling operation.

McConnell fired back.

On the night of Blankenship's loss in the West Virginia Republican primary, McConnell made a meme where his head was Photoshopped onto the body of actor Wagner Moura — who portrays Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos.

McConnell was covered in cocaine in the meme, which was emblazoned with a message directed at Blankenship: "Thanks for playing."

While Twitter loved the meme, Blankenship was unimpressed.

"That's not funny to families who have lost loved ones to cocaine overdose deaths," the new ad says. "It's only funny to those who make money shipping and selling cocaine."

The ad shows the statistic that more than 10,000 people died from cocaine overdoses in 2016.

Blankenship's ad contains Photoshopped pictures of McConnell giving a thumbs up to an alleged cocaine deal, the Senate majority leader's head on a cocaine-filled ship and also as a toddler playing in a sandbox on the Capitol Hill lawn.

"And as for Mitch's thanking Don Blankenship for playing in what Mitch considers his Senate sandbox, Don has not quit playing in it yet."

Blankenship came in third to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Congressman Evan Jenkins in the primary, forcing his concession.

Blankenship was the coal mine operator when an explosion killed 29 men at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010. He spent a year in prison convicted of a misdemeanor for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards and was released just before he decided to run for the primary.

In the wake of his "Cocaine Mitch" comments, President Trump publicly denounced the Blankenship and urged West Virginians to vote otherwise. McConnell had urged Trump to do so, according to The New York Times.

A spokesman for McConnell did not immediately return a Courier Journal request for comment.

More: Mitch McConnell cast in 'Narcos'? Twitter blows up after senator's coke joke

More: Blankenship to Trump: You 'spread fake news against me,' interfered in West Virginia vote

More: Blankenship loses, voters want to drain the swamp and more: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries

Follow Thomas Novelly on Twitter: @TomNovelly

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com