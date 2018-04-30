New Orleans celebrates 300 years with style and swagger The Treme Brass Band plays an evening set at d.b.a New Orleans. The iconic brass band has been a New Orleans tradition bearer. 01 / 22 The Treme Brass Band plays an evening set at d.b.a New Orleans. The iconic brass band has been a New Orleans tradition bearer. 01 / 22

NEW ORLEANS – From red-beans-and-rice to trout rémoulade, Uptown to Backatown, jazz to funk, New Orleans has long been a city of contrasts.

Since its founding in 1718, opposing forces have convulsed and recast the Big Easy into a gumbo of competing cultures and traditions. The outpost in the bend of the lower Mississippi River was ruled first by France then Spain and the USA — all in less than a century — and populated by influxes of African, Caribbean and Italian newcomers.

That cacophony of cultures will be celebrated this year during the city’s 300th anniversary with a series of panel discussions, parades, historical exhibits and parties. Across the city, oversize “300” signs adorn parks and plazas, big enough for visitors stand next to for pictures, and historic artifacts are on display throughout the city.

It’s an important milestone, marking three centuries of survival from plagues, floods, invasions and hurricanes. That tenacity — the constant pull of new versus old — has created a rich diversity that is a great way to see the city.

“It’s important that people truly love the history of New Orleans, to be able to do something new and have people go for it,” says restaurateur Alon Shaya, who has garnered two James Beard Awards, including one for his namesake Israeli-themed restaurant, and is opening a second restaurant in the city, Saba.

“If you’re doing something new, it has to include what you love about the city,” he says.

BYWATER

This commonly overlooked area of the city is just downriver from the more popular French Quarter. A new green space, Crescent Park, recently opened adjacent to the Mississippi River in the Bywater with the aim of reconnecting residents and visitors to the river that played such a key role in the city's creation. On a recent visit, a group of early-morning enthusiasts did yoga on mats next to the river while others sat on large swing-like benches and watched cargo ships slowly move upriver.

“Everything that’s great about New Orleans came to it from this river,” says Sean Cummings, a New Orleans entrepreneur and developer whose Rice Mill Lofts overlook the Mississippi. “The city was founded on the river and now we’re finding our way back to it.”

Not far from Crescent Park, the recently-opened Bywater American Bistro is serving unique dishes such as fried gulf oysters over jasmine rice, fish head curry and hogs head boudin. It’s the latest creation from St. Lucia native and Top Chef alum Nina Compton, who's making a name for herself by adding unique twists to traditional ingredients.

FRENCH QUARTER

The French Quarter has been the hub of official activity ever since Canadian-born French explorer Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville claimed the flood-prone area for France. Many of the tricentennial’s official events will likewise happen here.

Spain’s lasting influence on New Orleans — which it ruled from around 1762 to 1803 — will be the topic of an exhibition at the Louisiana State Museum at the Cabildo, the seat of Spanish colonial government located in Jackson Square and site of the Louisiana Purchase transfer.

A few blocks away, on Royal Street, The Historic New Orleans Collection will house a display exploring the city’s first few decades and earliest inhabitants, from African slaves and French indentured servants to European adventurers. The exhibition, New Orleans, the Founding Era, is a fascinating look at the city’s earliest days through original maps, charts, manuscripts and rare books.

A walk-through of the exhibition could be followed nicely with visits to some of the French Quarter’s iconic eateries and watering holes. Start with a classic cocktail at James-Beard-winner Arnaud’s French 75 Bar. (The adjoining restaurant, Arnaud's, is celebrating its own 100th anniversary this year.) White-tux-wearing head bartender Chris Hannah and his staff serve up cocktails such as the French Marquis, the Lani Makai or the bar’s namesake.

Follow that with dinner at Galatoire’s, which has been serving Oysters Rockefeller and Shrimp Rémoulade since 1905. (And where Stella Kowalski takes her sister, Blanche DuBois, for dinner in Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Streetcar Named Desire.) From the two-bladed fans to the interior natural-gas lamps to the career waiters, Galatoire’s is one of the French Quarter’s stalwarts.

“You can’t duplicate this place,” says John Fontenont, 72, who has been waiting tables at Galatoire's since 1967.

Just as in other parts of the city, new trends are also taking hold next to the more traditional spots in the French Quarter. One of the newest is Manolito, a Cuban restaurant and bar opened in March and serving sandwiches and ropa vieja arepas, as well as genuine Cuban daiquiris (the simple, lime-sugar-rum kind, not the syrupy concoctions poured from machines on nearby Bourbon Street). Named for a bartender at Havana’s famed El Floridita bar, Manolito is the mastermind of bartender/rum expert Nick Detrich and Hannah, the French 75 cocktail guru.

MID-CITY/TREME/MARIGNY

For a renewed dose of New Orleans’ history, the New Orleans Museum of Art is cycling through a variety of different exhibits. On my recent trip there, the museum, tucked into sprawling City Park in Mid-City, had an exhibition of black-and-white photographs of jazz and blues musicians by American photographer Lee Friedlander. In Lee Friedlander in Louisiana, gritty portraits of musicians such as Aretha Franklin (1968), John Coltrane (1960) and Ray Charles (1958) transport you to a time when New Orleans was not only making the music shaping Americana but also drawing legendary musicians to its streets and juke joints.

Down the road in Treme, the Backstreet Museum shows off elaborate, color-splashed Mardi Gras Indians costumes and tells the story of jazz funerals and social aid and pleasure clubs, which have supported some of the city’s most important African American traditions.

For lunch, Lil’ Dizzy’s in the Treme offers no-frills Nawlins dining at its best, from the buttery, finger-licking Trout Baquet to some of the best fried chicken in town.

As nighttime approaches, Frenchmen Street in the Marigny is the best place to wander for music. Outside the tourist clusters of the French Quarter, Frenchmen is lined with great music clubs — from the Spotted Cat to d.b.a. New Orleans to the Maison — and where the locals go to hear live music.

During my recent visit, I started out with dinner at the bar at the Marigny Brasserie, where I had a flavorsome creole-marinated sirloin steak while watching a French-singing gypsy jazz band that wowed me with sound and voice. I then caught the Treme Brass Band at d.b.a. New Orleans, as it smoked through brassy, high-octane renditions of Treme Second Line and When the Saints Go Marching In.

Later, outside on the street, I squeezed into a crowd bopping to and cheering on the amazing electric violin playing of Adrian Jusdanis and his band, New Thousand, that incorporates electronic music, trombones and hip-hop.

After a few mesmerizing songs, I peeled away and headed to my Airbnb room in Mid-city, content with the fact that there will always be room for new and old in New Orleans.

For a list of tricentennial events, check out: http://2018nola.com.

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.

Restaurants and bars celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans. 01 / 35 There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans. 01 / 35

The top 20 most popular hotels in New Orleans, according to Expedia The Loews New Orleans Hotel is the 20th most in demand hotel in the city, according to Expedia. 01 / 47 The Loews New Orleans Hotel is the 20th most in demand hotel in the city, according to Expedia. 01 / 47

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com