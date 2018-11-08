Cruise ship tours: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Navigator

The Seven Seas Navigator docked in Venice, Italy.

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Want to travel to the Russian Arctic from the United States without getting on an airplane? It'll be doable in 2020.

Luxury line Regent this week will announce plans for another epic, months-long sailing from New York to Russia and back that will include stops in the far-north Russian cities of Murmansk and Archangel.

The 91-day Grand Arctic Discovery voyage, as it's being called, will take place on the 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator — one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships.

Similar to a sailing Regent is operating this summer, the trip will kick off June 15, 2020 with a transit up the East Coast to Canada. From there, Navigator will sail northeastward across the Atlantic Ocean to Greenland and Iceland before making nearly a dozen stops in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales. Stops in Belgium and The Netherlands also are on the schedule before the vessel enters the Baltic Sea for visits to Sweden, Finland, Estonia and its first port in Russia, St. Petersburg.

After St. Petersburg, Navigator will make several more stops in the Baltic region before heading northward along the coast of Norway to the Arctic Circle and the White Sea. It'll then stop at Murmansk and Archangel — two of Russia's northernmost cities and destinations rarely visited by cruise ships from major lines.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will offer a voyage from New York to the Russian Arctic and back in 2020.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Navigator will return to New York via a more southerly route across the Atlantic that includes stops at Portugal's Madeira Island, the Azores and Bermuda. It'll arrive back in the Big Apple on Sept. 14, 2020.

Fares for the voyage start at $43,999 per person.

In sailing from New York to Murmansk and Archangel, Navigator will be following in the wake of the U.S.-led Arctic convoys of World War II, which delivered much-needed supplies to the Soviet Union. More than 1,000 merchant vessels escorted by U.S., British and Canadian naval ships took part in the convoys. The convoys put the two ports on the map in the West.

