The New York Police Department is investigating after several "suspicious" items were found Friday night at Trump Tower.

By 6 p.m., emergency vehicles and the bomb squad had surrounded the building owned by President Donald Trump. Traffic in the area of the 5th Avenue building was partially shut down.

"Our officers are still investigating," said NYPD officer and department spokesman George Tsourovakas.

He described the items as "suspicious," though a full account was not immediately available as police worked to determine whether they pose any threat.

It's also unclear where the items were left in the building.

The New York Post reported several bags containing cell phones and an unknown device were found on the building's second floor.

The situation was reported to police about 4:30 p.m., the Post reported.

The incident unfolded the day after reports surfaced that the president's former attorney, Michael Cohen, was willing to tell investigators that the president was aware of a meeting his son, Donald Trump Jr., had at Trump Tower in 2016 with several Russians.

The controversial meeting promised dirt on Hillary Clinton supplied by the Russian government.

