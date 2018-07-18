Russian President Vladimir Putin's government was busy dumping U.S. Treasuries in the months before his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Russia once ranked among the top ten foreign holders of U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. Not anymore.

A monthly U.S. Department of the Treasury report issued Tuesday showed that Russia in May fell below the $30 billion minimum necessary for inclusion on the government's monthly list of major Treasury holders.

The updated ranking showed China in its customary place as the top holder of U.S. Treasuries, followed by Japan, Ireland, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Other nations followed, with Chile just making the list at $30.2 billion in Treasuries.

Russia’s holdings dropped to $48.7 billion from $96.1 billion, according to government data compiled by Bloomberg.

Asked about Russia's departure, a government spokesman told Bloomberg the U.S. Treasury market is the world's deepest and most liquid and said demand remains robust. The spokesman also said the department doesn’t comment on individual investors or investments.

Russia signaled as far back as 2009 that it planned to reduce the percentage of Treasuries in its foreign exchange reserves.

The U.S. dollar moved lower that year after Russian banking official Alexei Ulyukayev said his country's central bank would buy bonds issued by the International Monetary Fund and increase the share of reserves held in bank deposits, according to the International Business Times.

