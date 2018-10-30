A Georgia sheriff's office says it has placed "no trick-or-treat" signs outside the homes of registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween for the safety of the community's children.

The Butts County Sheriff's office says it has placed signs in the yards of registered sex offenders in its community.

The move was announced in a Facebook post on Saturday by the Butts County Sheriff's Office. The announcement notes that Georgia law says sheriffs "shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community."

There are more than 50 sex offenders in Butts County, according to Sheriff Gary Long.

"There are some sex offenders that are not happy," Long said. "But I’m not in the business of making them happy. I’m in the business of keeping safe communities and making sure that our children are protected."

Long said he is especially concerned for the safety of children this year as he expects an unusually high number of trick-or-treaters, due to the absence of a popular Halloween event which was held in previous years.

Georgia state law prohibits registered sex offenders from placing Halloween decorations on their property.

Local Georgia officials have made numerous national headlines this year for Halloween safety announcements. Last week, Grovetown mayor Gary E. Jones said the town would round up registered sex offenders on Halloween and house them at city hall.

And in September, a suburban Atlanta police department warned of drugs disguised as candy ahead of trick-or-treating.

Meanwhile, officials in an Ohio community said Sunday that a 5-year-old boy tested positive for methamphetamines, reportedly after eating trick-or-treat candy.

