Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Fox News anchors spread lies about her personal finances and laughed about the middle class housing crisis in a segment where they discussed an interview she conducted with the New York Times.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress in the midterm elections, told the Times she's not sure how she will be able to afford an apartment in Washington, D.C., before her salary as an elected official starts in three months.

Responding to a tweet purporting to show Fox News hosts discussing the matter, Ocasio-Cortez sent several critical responses.

In the video, several Fox News hosts expressed amusement about Ocasio-Cortez's financial predicament, while acknowledging the high cost of living in the D.C. area.

One commentator said Ocasio-Cortez wore expensive clothes on the campaign trail and has overstated her working class persona.

Ocasio-Cortez's responses criticized the anchors for mispronouncing her name and "cracking jokes" about the lack of affordable housing:

1. @FoxNews, why can’t any of your anchors say my name correctly? It’s been 5 months.



2. It is bizarre to see 1%-salaried anchors laugh at the US housing crisis.



3. Never purchased pricey clothes + always told my story. But repeating lies until they are believed is your thing. https://t.co/Py5aXFi3Z4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 9, 2018

Thank you all for the overwhelming outpour of support! As I mentioned, we’ve been preparing and will be fine.



However, it’s been very revealing to see how gleefully Fox News hosts crack jokes about working-class people.



It reveals what they actually think about us. https://t.co/T4J9EIkoJt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 9, 2018

A Fox News representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates her victory at La Boom night club in Queens on November 6, 2018 in New York City. With her win against Republican Anthony Pappas, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775252930 ORIG FILE ID: 1058489602

Rick Loomis, Getty Images

