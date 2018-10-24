The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
01 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
02 / 42
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
03 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
04 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
05 / 42
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
06 / 42
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
07 / 42
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
08 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
09 / 42
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
10 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
11 / 42
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
12 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
13 / 42
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
14 / 42
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 42
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
16 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
17 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
18 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
19 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
20 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
21 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
22 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
23 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
24 / 42
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
25 / 42
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
26 / 42
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
27 / 42
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
28 / 42
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
29 / 42
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
30 / 42
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
31 / 42
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
32 / 42
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
33 / 42
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
34 / 42
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
35 / 42
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
36 / 42
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
37 / 42
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
38 / 42
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
39 / 42
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
40 / 42
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
41 / 42
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
42 / 42
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.

Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

United Airlines adds a new destination …

United Airlines is adding Hilton Head, South Carolina, to its route map as part of a new round of domestic expansion for the Chicago-based carrier.

United will begin flying to Hilton Head, adding seasonal service to the South Carolina resort destination from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Newark (New Jersey) Liberty and Washington Dulles. Schedules will vary from Saturday-only service from Newark to twice-daily service from Washington Dulles.

United will be just the second airline to fly from the Hilton Head airport. American already offers American Eagle regional service to its second-busiest hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FULL REPORT: United Airlines grows at hubs; new routes from NYC, D.C. and California

… and adjusts schedules at East Coast hubs

Beyond Hilton Head, United announced several new routes and schedule adjustments at its two big East Coast hubs: Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

From Newark, United will add daily nonstop service to Pensacola, Florida, and upgrade its schedule to Anchorage, Alaska, to daily service (from Saturday-only). The routes will be seasonal, beginning in June and running into September.

From Newark, United says it will be the only carrier flying nonstop to both Pensacola and Hilton Head and the only to fly to Anchorage from any of the big New York City-area airports. 

In another change, United will shift several short-haul routes from congested Newark Liberty to Washington Dulles. The airline’s service from Elmira, New York; Lexington, Kentucky; and Manchester, New Hampshire, will move from Newark to Dulles next year. That opens up space in United’s Newark schedule, allowing it to add new routes and additional flights to existing destinations, including St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; and Omaha, Nebraska.

In addition to the “shifted” routes, United also is adding one new route from Dulles. Flights to Asheville, North Carolina, begin Feb. 14. The Lexington route will begin from Dulles on Feb. 14 and the Manchester and Elmira routes move to Dulles on March 31.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops (story continues below)

United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops
01 / 21
A special Asian-inspired dance was performed in the gate area for passengers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
02 / 21
A departure board shows a seat map and flight information ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
03 / 21
United's flight crews are among the crowd watching pre-flight festivities ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
04 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is being readied for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
05 / 21
Special decorations hinted at United Airlines' inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.
06 / 21
Crews ready the Dreamliner 787-9 business-class cabin ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
07 / 21
Workers stock the economy cabin with food and beverages ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
08 / 21
Economy cabin food and beverage supplies are ready to be loaded ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
09 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is being readied for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
10 / 21
United Airlines and airport officials perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
11 / 21
Workers ferry economy cabin food and beverages on to the plane ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
12 / 21
This United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is prepped for the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
13 / 21
Workers load economy cabin food and beverages on to the plane ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
14 / 21
The business class cabin of this United Airlines Boeing 787-9 is seen shortly before the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
15 / 21
Customers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight received this commemorative certificate on June 1, 2016.
16 / 21
A departure board shows information for United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
17 / 21
United Airlines made sure to make fliers aware of its inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.
18 / 21
A special Asian-inspired dance was performed in the gate area for passengers on United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
19 / 21
United's flight crews are among the crowd watching pre-flight festivities ahead of the carrier's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
20 / 21
A crowd of passengers, employees and other onlookers watches a pre-flight celebration ahead of United's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on June 1, 2016.
21 / 21
United Airlines made sure to make fliers aware of its inaugural flight from San Francisco to Singapore on June 1, 2016.

Charleston to Europe … no stops?

It’s time to put Charleston, South Carolina, on the global air travel map. The city has landed its first regularly scheduled nonstop service to Europe.

That will come April 4 when British Airways launches twice-weekly nonstop service to its main hub at London Heathrow. The seasonal service will operate through Oct. 24 on British Airways’ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The route is a major coup for the airport in Charleston, now one of the smallest U.S. markets with nonstop service to Europe.

The route will be the first international service from the airport since 2015, when Canada’s Porter Air briefly flew from Charleston to its hub at Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport. 

FULL REPORT: British Airways will fly from Charleston, South Carolina

ARCHIVESAustin rolls out the red carpet for British Airways (story continues below)

Austin rolls out red carpet for British Airways' Dreamliner
01 / 35
British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. The cakes, provided by the W Austin’s executive pastry chef, were offered to fliers on BA's inaugural Austin departure.
02 / 35
The Dreamliner operating British Airways' first-ever flight to Austin touches down just before 5 p.m. local time on March 3, 2014.
03 / 35
One of the British Airways' first-ever passengers to check-in at Austin talks to BA staff at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 23, 2014.
04 / 35
The first-ever British Airways departure from Austin makes it onto the flight display board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
05 / 35
The Buckland family of Austin were among those on hand to greet the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight. Jordyn, holding the sign, was excited for her grandfather's visit to Texas.
06 / 35
A British Airways flight attendant offers champagne to fliers in the gate area prior to the carrier's first-ever departure from Austin.
07 / 35
U.K. transplants Carole and Tony Harrison hold up their boarding passes that commemorate the inaugural flight while making a toast. "We're thrilled!" Carole exclaimed, saying its a much faster way to visit family in England.
08 / 35
Gateside balloons helped set the mood for British Airways' inaugural Austin flight on March 3, 2014.
09 / 35
A balloon arch installed and cakes prepared hours before British Airways' inaugural departure from Austin airport's Gate 2 on March 3, 2014.
10 / 35
A smiling member of British Airways' cockpit crew makes his way through the inaugural festivities ahead of the carrier's first-ever departure from London.
11 / 35
The pilots for British Airways' inaugural Austin-to-London flight pose for a photo ahead of the flight. The route gives Austin its first-ever trans-Atlantic service.
12 / 35
A Southwest jet taxis toward takeoff as media camera crews stake out their spots while waiting for British Airways' first touchdown at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
13 / 35
A Southwest 737 taxis past as media stake out the best spots near the runway for the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight.
14 / 35
The arrival of British Airways' inaugural flight on the Dreamliner was big news in Austin, as evidenced by a lining up for shots of the first landing near one of the airport's runways.
15 / 35
British Airways' inaugural arrival to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport nears touchdown on March 3, 2014.
16 / 35
British Airways first-ever flight to Austin touches down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
17 / 35
The Eggmen, a popular Austin band that covers Beattles songs, played from the gate ahead of BA's inaugural departure from London. It's a tip of the hat to Austin's claim as the "Live Music Capital of the World."
18 / 35
British Airways employees work out the last details ahead of the airline's first-ever flights to Austin on March 3, 2014.
19 / 35
Officials from the city, airline and airport do a ceremony ribbon-cutting before passengers boarded British Airways' inaugural Austin departure.
20 / 35
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
21 / 35
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
22 / 35
British Airways' inaugural flight was big news in Austin. Here, Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell declared the day "British Airways Day" in Austin.
23 / 35
The arrival of the Dreamliner is big news in most cities. That was especially true in Austin, where local media turned out to cover Austin's first-ever service to Europe.
24 / 35
Sean Doyle, British Airways Executive Vice President for the Americas, addresses media at a press conference discussing Austin's first-ever nonstop service to Europe.
25 / 35
From left, a pilot from the inaugural BA flight to Austin poses with Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, BA America's chief Sean Doyle and a BA flight attendant. The mayor declared it 'British Airways Day' in the city.
26 / 35
Passengers departing on British Airways' inaugural flight to London were treated to a send-off meal with a buffet that included some British specialties.
27 / 35
A British Airways executive joins crew in welcoming passengers ahead of the ribbon-cutting for BA's inaugural Austin-to-London flight.
28 / 35
Photographers begin clicking away and TV cameras start rolling as the British Airways Dreamliner nears on its first-ever arrival to Austin.
29 / 35
An advertising board inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport touts new service coming to the fast-growing Texas airport.
30 / 35
British Airways Dreamliner taxis toward the gate seconds after touching down to give Austin its first-ever nonstop service across the Atlantic.
31 / 35
Passengers arriving on British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by media eager to hear their thoughts about the city's much-heralded new nonstop to London.
32 / 35
British Airways passengers flying through Austin will be able to enjoy the airport's live-music performances at stages like this one, seen just inside the airport's security checkpoints.
33 / 35
American, a key British Airways partner, also has a big presence at Austin's airport. BA officials said helped make Austin more attractive for its just-launched London service.
34 / 35
Downtown Austin is seen in the background as a street sign promoting British Airways' new service hangs on the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin.
35 / 35
British Airways now takes its place among the curbside signs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

JetBlue route shake-up

JetBlue gave a major shake-up to its route map, revealing one new destination while axing three others.

The new city joining JetBlue’s network: Guayaquil, Ecuador. Daily service to the airline’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida, base will begin in early 2019, giving JetBlue a second destination in the South American nation. The carrier already flies to the capital of Quito.

JetBlue also plans to beef up its schedules on about two dozen of its “most popular and profitable” routes. Many of the new flights will come from its bases in Boston and Fort Lauderdale. JetBlue also will add four new domestic routes (Boston-Rochester, New York; Fort Lauderdale-Phoenix; Fort Lauderdale-St. Maarten; and Providence, Rhode Island-West Palm Beach, Florida).

FULL REPORT: JetBlue adds five new routes, including Boston-Rochester and Fort Lauderdale-Phoenix, exits Washington Dulles

Against that, however, JetBlue says it will “free up aircraft time” for those new routes by reducing “underperforming service.”

That’s bad news for Washington Dulles; Daytona Beach, Florida; and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. JetBlue will stop flying to those cities Jan. 8.

Another JetBlue city – Portland, Maine – will no longer have year-round flights. The carrier will end service there Jan. 7 and will not resume flights until its warm-weather schedule begins in the spring.

Elsewhere, JetBlue says it will “scale back” its presence in a number of other markets, including Baltimore/Washington, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Santiago in the Dominican Republic.

TODAY IN THE SKYJetBlue takes delivery of first U.S.-built Airbus aircraft (story continues below)

Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue
01 / 08
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
02 / 08
A festive atmosphere accompanied the Airbus delivery of its first-ever U.S.-built aircraft – an A321 - to JetBlue on April 25, 2016.
03 / 08
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
04 / 08
Allan McArtor, chairman and CEO of Airbus Group, speaks to the audience during the delivery ceremony.
05 / 08
John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer – Customers, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
06 / 08
Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
07 / 08
The first U.S.-made A321 is prepared for delivery to JetBlue on April 25, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
08 / 08
Airbus delivered its first aircraft produced in the USA to JetBlue in Mobile, Ala., on April 25, 2016.

Norwegian drops four U.S.-Europe routes

Fast-growing European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is paring back some of its service between the USA and Europe.

The airline will end four European routes it is currently flying from the U.S. Northeast on Boeing 737 narrowbody jets.

The pullback comes on Norwegian Air's flights to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland.  

FULL REPORT: Norwegian Air drops four U.S.-Europe routes; Scotland, Northern Ireland axed

From Providence, Norwegian’s seasonal service to those cities ended last week and will not resume. The airline will still fly from the Rhode Island airport – located about 60 miles from Boston – to Dublin with a year-round schedule and seasonally to the Irish cities of Cork and Shannon.

From Newburgh – located about 70 miles from Midtown Manhattan – Norwegian’s seasonal Belfast flights ended last week. The Edinburgh route will conclude with the March 29 departure for Scotland. Neither routes are scheduled to return. With the change, Norwegian now will fly to three European cities from Newburgh; it offers twice-daily service to Dublin as well as nonstop flights to Shannon and to Bergen in Norway.

Hello, Lufthansa! Austin gets another route to Europe

Lufthansa is adding nonstop flights to Germany from Austin, Texas, a move that continues a spurt of explosive growth for the airport.

Starting May 3, Lufthansa will fly nonstop from Austin to its biggest hub in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa says Austin customers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations in 100 countries via Frankfurt.

FULL REPORT: Austin lands another route to Europe, lures Lufthansa

Lufthansa will offer five flights a week (every day except Tuesday and Thursday) on 255-seat Airbus A330-300 widebody jets. 

Lufthansa’s arrival continues a string of new air service and dramatic passenger growth at Austin, where international routes to Europe have been among the most high-profile additions.

It was in 2014 that British Airways gave Austin its first regularly scheduled route to Europe with nonstop service to London Heathrow. Since then, two more airlines have added European routes from Austin: Norwegian Air to London Gatwick and Germany’s Condor to Frankfurt (seasonal).

Now, Lufthansa will become the fourth airline to fly nonstop from Austin to Europe.

PHOTOS: Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jet

Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets
01 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
02 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
03 / 29
Norwegian Air is known for famous people on the tails of its aircraft. The tail of its first 737 Max will be painted once it arrives in Oslo, but it will be painted with this image of Freddie Laker. His self-named Laker Airways was a pioneering low-cost airline.
04 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
05 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
06 / 29
Winglets are seen on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
07 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
08 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (right) speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
09 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
10 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
11 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of one of the airline's first 737 Maxes at a ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017. The tail image will be painted once the plane arrives to Oslo.
12 / 29
Norwegian Air crew members sign a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
13 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
14 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
15 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (front) poses with crewmembers and Boeing officials in Seattle on June 29, 2017, at a delivery ceremony for the carrier’s first two 737 Maxes
16 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
17 / 29
Visitors look at one of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
18 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member signs a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
19 / 29
The engine on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen at a delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
20 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
21 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
22 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
23 / 29
USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh takes a photo of one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
24 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
25 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
26 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
27 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
28 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
29 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.

TODAY IN THE SKY: 'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight

'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight
01 / 22
Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
02 / 22
Capts. Godfrey Higgins (left) and Pat Campbell complete pre-flight checklists before flying Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 Max home to its Oslo, Norway headquarters on June 29, 2017.
03 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
04 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
05 / 22
Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
06 / 22
A meal on board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
07 / 22
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet departs Seattle's Boeing Field on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
08 / 22
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet flies over Seattle, Washington on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
09 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
10 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
11 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
12 / 22
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
13 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
14 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
15 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
16 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
17 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
18 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
19 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
20 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
21 / 22
A beautiful glacier flows between mountains in far eastern Canada, seen aboard a Norwegian Air 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
22 / 22
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
2018 02 Embraer Gallery 9
A United Express Embraer jet is pushed back for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com