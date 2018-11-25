Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump who challenged him for the Republican nomination in 2016, is thinking "very seriously" about another run for president in 2020.

Kasich, a Republican who is finishing his final term as governor in January, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" that he is having "earnest conversations that go on virtually every day" with his friends and family about running in 2020.

"We need different leadership, there isn't a question about it," Kasich said. "I'm not only just worried about the tone and the name-calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies."

Among his policy concerns, Kasich cited the rising national debt, the inability to find a solution to the immigration problem, isolationism and the "rotten deal with the Saudis to look the other way" after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich on considering a 2020 run against President Trump: "I'm not only just worried about the tone and the name-calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies" https://t.co/GlcWTIu29g #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/emt3Qv0ITv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 25, 2018

"I'm worried about our country in the longterm. So, the question for me is, 'What do I do about this?'" he said. He added that he has to consider whether to run only if he thinks he can actually win, or if it would be worth it to run to "send a message that can disrupt the political system in this country."

Kasich, 66, said he would consider a symbolic run when asked by host George Stephanopolous if he realistically thought he could wrest the nomination from Trump, who has solid support among Republican voters.

"All options are on the table for me," Kasich said, indicating he could consider a third party or bipartisan run. He had previously floated the idea of running with Colorado's Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who just won re-election in the increasingly Republican state, also said on "This Week" that he is "seriously thinking about" a run for president in 2020.

"You know, I didn't have this dream of being president of the United States all my life," said Brown, 66. His lifelong dream, he said, had been to play centerfield for the Cleveland Indians, but admitted that "door obviously has closed."

Brown said he hadn't gone to Iowa or New Hampshire – the usual stops for presidential hopefuls – or "done any of those things to prepare, which is fine because the Iowa caucuses are 13 months away."

He said other Democrats should take up his working-class focus because that is how he believes Trump can be defeated in the industrial Midwest.

"I hope that candidates running in the Democratic primary talk about the dignity of work, talk about respecting work, talk about when you work hard and play by the rules you ought to be able to get ahead," he said.

Brown decried stagnant wages for workers amid record profits and sky-rocketing executive compensation.

"We've seen lots of heartache in my state and throughout the industrial Midwest," while the White House "looks like a retreat for Wall Street executives," Brown said.

John Kasich: A look at his political career Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre on April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. Ohio Gov. John Kasich responds to questions from members of the news media following his meeting with President Trump, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C, February 24, 2017. Kasich embraces his wife, Karen, in front of a large crowd at an event he hosted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. Kasich announces the end of his presidential bid on May 4, 2016, in Columbus. Ohio. Kasich campaigns at Central Medford High School in Medford Ore., on April 28, 2016. Kasich pauses during a campaign event on April 25, 2016, in Rockville, Md. Kasich dons a pair of boxing gloves during a campaign stop at the Crowne Plaza on April 19, 2016, in Annapolis, Md. Kasich tours a matzoh factory in New York on April 12, 2016. Brother and sister Declan and Sagel McGinley stand on stage with Kasich during a town hall event at the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum on April 1, 2016, in Hershey, Pa. Kasich stops for lunch at Mike's Deli with chef David Greco in the Bronx on April 7, 2016. Kasich speaks at a news conference at the Minneapolis Club on March 22, 2016, in Minneapolis. Confetti falls Kasich speaks to supporters at Baldwin Wallace University on March 15, 2015, in Berea, Ohio, after winning the Ohio primary. Kasich poses for a selfie with a Bernie Sanders impersonator at a campaign event at the Palatine Park District Community Center Gymnasium in Palatine, Ill., on March 9, 2016. Kasich addresses a town hall-style meeting in the Hazel Hall Atrium at the George Mason University Law School on March 1, 2016, in Fairfax, Va. Kasich speaks during a town hall at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., on Feb. 22, 2016. Kasich answers a question from a member of the audience at a CNN town hall at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 18, 2016. Christie waves as he departs from his New Hampshire primary night headquarters on Feb. 9, 2016. He dropped out of the presidential race the following day. Kasich zips up his jacket as he steps off his campaign bus in Atkinson, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2016. Kasich zips up his jacket as he steps off his campaign bus in Atkinson, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2016. Kasich participates in the Fox Business Network debate on Jan. 14, 2016 in North Charleston, S.C. Kasich discusses foreign policy during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Dec. 9, 2015. Kasich has hand sanitizer applied by Microcide Inc. President John Lopes while touring the Macomb-Oakland University Incubator at the Velocity Center on Nov. 23, 2015, in Sterling Heights, Mich. Kasich speaks alongside Jeb Bush at the Republican debate hosted by Fox Business and The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 10, 2015 in Milwaukee. Kasich gestures during a town hall meeting at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 5, 2015. Kasich does an interview after the Republican debate at the University of Colorado in Boulder on Oct. 28, 2015. Carly Fiorina looks on as Kasich speaks during the CNN Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan library on Sept. 16, 2015, in Simi Valley, Calif. Kasich marches in the annual Labor Day parade on Sept. 7, 2015, in Milford, N.H. Kasich draws a mustache on a picture of himself at the Republican Party of Iowa booth at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 18, 2015, in Des Moines. Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump watch the first Republican presidential debate at the Quicken Loans Arena on Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. Kasich announces the end of his presidential bid on May 4, 2016, in Columbus. Ohio. Kasich zips up his jacket as he steps off his campaign bus in Atkinson, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2016. Kasich signs Ohio's 2016-2017 operating budget on June 30, 2015, in Columbus. Kasich said the $71.2 billion, two-year state budget helps people without getting "loose" with the spending. Kasich talks with members of the Ohio junior high rodeo team at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on June 24, 2015, in Des Moines. Kasich delivers remarks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference in Washington on June 19, 2015. Kasich speaks at the Republican Leadership Summit Saturday on April 18, 2015, in Nashua, N.H. Kasich zips up his jacket as he steps off his campaign bus in Atkinson, N.H., on Feb. 5, 2016. Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Roberts Centre on Feb. 24, 2015, in Wilmington, Ohio. John Kasich speaks during a campaign rally at the Coldwater Machine Company on Oct. 13, 2014, in Coldwater, Ohio. Kasich addresses the Republican National Convention on Aug. 28, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. Mitt Romney joins Kasich and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman on stage on Aug. 14, 2012, at a campaign rally in front of Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio. Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Roberts Centre on Feb. 24, 2015, in Wilmington, Ohio. Kasich celebrates his gubernatorial victory on Nov. 3, 2010, in Columbus, Ohio. Kasich greets guests at the Clermont County, Ohio, GOP Lincoln Day dinner on Feb. 17, 2007. Kasich abandons his presidential bid and endorses George W. Bush during a press conference in Washington on July 14, 1999. As his wife, Karen, left, watches, Kasich stops in for a haircut by Joe Swiezynski in Milford, N.H., on Feb. 15, 1999, during a campaign swing. Gene Sperling, right, then the assistant to the president for economic policy, talks to Kasich in the Capitol on May 13, 1997, prior to a meeting regarding the balanced budget amendment. Kasich speaks at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 13, 1996, at the San Diego Convention Center. Kasich displays a chart on Medicare during a taping of NBC's "Meet the Press" on Jan. 14, 1996, in Washington. Then-House Budget chairman John Kasich, R-Ohio, ponders a question during a Capitol Hill news conference on Nov. 16, 1995, to discuss the federal budget impasse.

