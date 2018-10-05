ST. GEORGE, Utah — There's no use in crying over spilled milk, but it's probably reasonable to cry over $800,000 in spilled dimes.

On Tuesday, a tractor trailer traveling southbound on Interstate 15 overturned near Glendale, Nev., spewing 8 million dimes onto the side of the desert road.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the silver Volvo tractor-trailer was contracted by the U.S. Treasury Department to transport the currency.

The crash occurred near mile marker 101 around 3:30 a.m. when, "for unknown reasons," the semitruck driver lost control of the vehicle, striking the right guard rail, according to a DPS news release.

The impact caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the desert terrain where the tractor and its trailer flipped.

The Nevada Highway Patrol dubbed the crash site a crime scene until an approved recovery team could collect the dimes. It wasn't until 10:30 a.m. that the scene was cleared — or at least cleared enough.

"I would have to think that with 8 million dimes, you're not going to recover them all," Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "I'm sure they got most of them."

The semi driver and a passenger were transported to a Las Vegas hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening trauma injuries after the trailer hauling US Currency flipped on the side of the interstate.

The driver and a female passenger were transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas to receive treatment for trauma injuries. The news release stated their injuries were non-life threatening.

In addition, the driver was issued a citation for failure to drive within marked lanes, a misdemeanor.

"The driver said he doesn't know what happened," Buratczuk said. "Whether you know what happened or not, it's your responsibility to keep control of your vehicle at all times."

Dimes litter the ground in front of a semitruck carrying $800,000 in coins that rolled on Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada, on May 8, 2018. The crash site was established as a crime scene until an approved recovery team could collect the money.

