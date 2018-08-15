A parent group is demanding Netflix remove the erotic thriller "Desire" from the streaming service, saying it depicts child pornography.

The Parents Television Council, a media watchdog group, wrote a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings calling for the immediate removal of Argentinean film "Desire" for its "child-porn content."

The parents group accused Netflix of "showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable, and callously placing profits ahead of any sense of corporate responsibility, to potentially engaging in criminal activity."

Netflix did not return a request for comment.

The film depicts a 9-year-old girl masturbating and accidentally experiencing an orgasm while watching a John Ford cowboy film with another young girl, according to Deadline and IndieWire. The movie scene shows the girl bouncing up and down in slow motion on a pillow as if on a horse and close-ups of the girl's face.

@netflix You need to remove the film Desire from your service IMMEDIATELY. You are MAKING AVAILABLE CHILD PORN by leaving this film up. I am DISGUSTED and will be canceling my service if this is not fixed ASAP. What is wrong with you?! — Nicole (@NMChampagne) June 27, 2018

The movie's director addressed the film's controversy

Filmmaker Diego Kaplan told IndieWire in a statement that he's a father first, that the girls were not aware of what they were doing and were under the guidance of their mothers.

"When we see a shark eating a woman on film, no one thinks the woman really died or that the shark was real. We work in a world of fiction; and, for me, before being a director comes being a father. "Of course this scene was filmed using a trick, which was that the girls were copying a cowboy scene from a film by John Ford. The girls never understood what they were doing, they were just copying what they were seeing on the screen. No adult interacted with the girls, other than the child acting coach. Everything was done under the careful surveillance of the girls’ mothers. Because I knew this scene might cause some controversy at some point, there is 'Making Of' footage of the filming of the entire scene. "Everything works inside the spectators’ heads, and how you think this scene was filmed will depend on your level of depravity."

