ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Paul Manafort’s business partner on Tuesday outlined an elaborate business operation the two structured in Cyprus to use shell companies to secretly accept millions of dollars for their work in Ukraine. Much of the money was later routed to the U.S.

Rick Gates, during his second day of testimony in Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial, told a federal court that the former Trump campaign chairman engaged a Cypriot law firm and assigned members of that firm as ghost directors of the shell companies to hide Manafort’s association with the entities.

The law firm’s director was known to Manafort and Gates as “Doctor K,” who also assisted in setting up a web of bank accounts in Cyprus, which were later tapped to pay construction contractors, custom tailors and other vendors to support Manafort’s lavish lifestyle in the U.S., Gates said.

Gates testified that “Doctor K” schooled them on how to shield their operations from scrutiny so that the money could not be tracked by tax authorities.

At Manafort’s direction, Gates testified that their firm’s own bookkeepers were not told of the accounts or the millions of dollars that passed through them.

Often, Gates said Tuesday, he would create phony invoice documents to wire payments to the U.S. to settle Manafort’s personal accounts.

“Mr. Manafort said we did not have to notify (the bookkeeper) of the payments,” Gates said.

Gates, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and lying to the FBI in exchange for his testimony, has taken jurors inside Manafort’s far-flung political operation in the most damning testimony against his former boss so far.

At various points in Gates’ testimony, Manafort has sat at the defense table, arms crossed and glaring at his former top assistant.

Gates, meanwhile, has appeared to avoid eye contact, answering prosecutor Greg Andres’ questions in a spare but matter-of-fact manner.

The case against Manafort – 18 criminal counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy – is the first to be tried by special counsel Robert Mueller and focuses on Manafort's business dealings. It doesn't directly have to do with Manafort's work for President Donald Trump.

