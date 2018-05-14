A Pablo Picasso painting expected to fetch $70 million at auction was "accidentally" damaged on Friday, according to a statement from auction house Christie's.

The painting, titled "Le Marlin" or "The Sailor," was damaged "during the final states of preparation," ahead of the auction house's May 12-15 exhibition, when the work was set to be sold. The painting belongs to former casino mogul Steve Wynn, and was pulled from the exhibition so conservators can restore the piece, ABC reported.

"Two outside conservators have now been consulted and have made recommendations for the successful restoration of the painting," Christie's said in the statement. "After consultation with the consignor today, the painting has been withdrawn from Christie’s May 15 sale to allow the restoration process to begin."

This isn't Wynn's first run-in with damage Picasso paintings. In 2006, Wynn accidentally poked his elbow through Pablo Picasso's 1932 painting "Le Rêve," while showing it to a few of his guests. The painting was refurbished, and Wynn later sold it for $155 million at auction.

Christie's said action was taken immediately to "remedy" the situation.

Last week, a 1905 Picasso painting called "Young Girl with a Flower Basket," sold for $115 million at auction.

