Large police presence at Kroger on Taylorsville Road, where MetroSafe reported a shooting.

Billy Kobin, Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two people died and a suspect was in custody Wednesday after a shooting at a Kroger store in Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said one man was shot inside the store while a woman was found dead in the parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers said a suspect entered the store, shot the man, fled to the parking lot and then shot the woman.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with an armed citizen in the parking lot, but neither was shot nor wounded, according to police.

The male suspect was caught by police a short time later on Hurstbourne Parkway in "close proximity" to the Louisville-area store.

More: Louisville Kroger shooting: Here's what we know

A call came in to MetroSafe at 2:54 p.m. reporting that shots were fired inside the store. MetroSafe officials said they received reports of "multiple injuries."

Tim King, who was at the scene, said his wife called him while she was shopping and said she heard multiple gunshots. She said people started running and an employee directed them to the back of the store.

Kroger released a statement saying it is "shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m." It said Kroger is cooperating with law enforcement and that the store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes.

Eric Deacon, who said he is an EMT, was checking out when he said he saw a man run past him out the store and a second man chasing him into the parking lot, where they shot at each other, he told the Courier Journal.

Deacon said he saw a woman in the parking lot get shot while he was on the phone with 911. He said police arrived and confronted one of the men, who dropped his gun and got on the ground.

Deacon told police he was an EMT and could help, but when he reached the woman to perform CPR, "she was gone," he said. "There was nothing I could do."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com