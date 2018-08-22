WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to the widow of John Chapman, a U.S. Air Force technical sergeant, who died at 36 in Afghanistan.

Valerie Nessel and her family accepted the award in the East Room of the White House amid applause from dozens of veterans and politicians.

Chapman was honored for his actions on March 4, 2002, at the Battle of Roberts Ridge on Takur Ghar mountain. After rescuing a teammate who had been stranded in enemy territory after a helicopter crash, Chapman was killed while engaging enemy gunfire from al-Qaeda insurgents.

His actions are credited with saving the lives of his teammates.

"In this final act of supreme courage, John gave his life for his fellow warriors," Trump said at the ceremony. "Through his extraordinary sacrifice, John helped save more than 20 service members."

Chapman's honor comes after a 30-month review of drone footage, autopsy results and eyewitness accounts of Chapman's actions – a lengthy process because of the classified nature of Chapman's mission as a special operator.

After the review, which concluded that Chapman had continued fighting through his initial wounds, the Pentagon upgraded his commendation to the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor. Initially, he had been posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross.

During the battle, Chapman survived gunshot wounds to his heel, calf, back and liver, but lost consciousness, leading his teammates to believe he had been killed. But when another American aircraft arrived, Chapman emerged from the bunker he had occupied after his fellow troops had left. He fired at insurgents attacking the aircraft, then suffered a gunshot wound that caused his aorta to explode.

The troops who found Chapman's body discovered that he had used nearly all 210 rounds of ammunition he had brought into battle.

"Even though he was mortally wounded, John regained consciousness and continued to fight on," Trump said. "And he really fought. We have proof of that fight – he really fought."

Chapman is the first airman to win the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. In his speech during the ceremony, Trump said Chapman's senior yearbook quote had been: "Give yourself before taking of someone else."

"Very far-sighted," Trump said. "John lived by that motto every single day."

