WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to sue drug makers that manufacture opioids, mimicking an approach embraced by several states wrestling with huge increases in overdose deaths.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, the president asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to bring a lawsuit against companies marketing opioids and also tasked him with looking into drug trafficking from China and Mexico, which he accused of “sending their garbage and killing our people.”

“It’s almost a form of warfare,” Trump said.

The federal government has already joined several lawsuits filed by state governments. New York state this week was the latest to sue Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, alleging that the company downplayed the risk of addiction in its marketing.

Trump declared the opiopid crisis a national health emergency in October. The Centers for Disease Control reported on Wednesday that 72,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year, a 10 percent increase over 2016.

More: Police arrest man after dozens of possible drug overdoses around New Haven park in one day

More: Trump White House is months late on strategy on drugs despite opioid emergency

More: Number of pregnant women addicted to opioids soared over 15 years, CDC says

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com