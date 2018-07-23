Cruise ship tours: Princess Cruises' Regal Princess Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94 Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94

Destined for China, Princess' next ship will be similar to the recently unveiled Regal Princess.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is going big with its next series of cruise ships.

The Love Boat line on Monday announced plans for two new vessels that will measure 175,000 tons — more than 20% bigger than its biggest ships to date.

Scheduled to debut in 2023 and 2025, respectively, the as-yet-unnamed vessels will carry approximately 4,300 passengers at double occupancy. That's about 700 more than recently unveiled Princess ships such as Regal Princess.

Princess said the new ships would be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri at its shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

If unveiled today, the two new ships would be the fifth and sixth largest cruise vessels in the world. But they won't rank that high when they begin debuting in 2023. Other cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises have even bigger ships on order for delivery between now and 2022 that will push the new Princess ships down in the size-leader rankings.

RELATED: Princess ship to sail epic world voyage

Princess didn't release design details for the new ships other than to say they would be powered by liquid natural gas — a first for the line.

In a statement, Princess president Jan Swartz promised a vessel that would "introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests."

In addition to the two newly announced ships, Princess has three other vessels on order. Scheduled to debut in 2019, 2020 and 2022, the three ships are the latest in the line's Royal Class of vessels, which began debuting in 2013.

Princess currently operates 17 ships.

RELATED: Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history

Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100 Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com