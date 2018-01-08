Trump and Stormy Daniels head to Ohio — separately

President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels will be three counties apart in Ohio on Saturday — Trump stumping for a Republican running for U.S. Congress and Daniels performing at a private strip club. The two venues are about 90 miles apart. Both the president and the porn star have a rocky history together, with Daniels claiming that she had sex with Trump in 2006 while he was married. Trump has denied the allegations.

First round of Iranian economic sanctions take effect

Economic sanctions on Iran, the outcome of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear accord, will go into effect Saturday. The sanctions will limit Iran's access to U.S. dollars, its trade in gold and other commodities, as well as its car industry. The second round of sanctions target Iran's oil industry and are set to be reimposed in November. In the past few days, Trump has thrown around the idea of meeting with Iran on another nuclear deal — an offer made just one week after Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged threats over the renewal of the sanctions.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members

Eight men will be enshrined into the most exclusive club as the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members to its 56th class on Saturday. Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard will have their moment in the spotlight — Terrell Owens, the other Class of 2018 member, opted not to show up for the celebration. If you're already looking towards next year's Hall of Fame and possible inductees, these are the top candidates. We've also pondered which active NFL players will one day be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018

Protests planned against the NRA

A protest called the "National March on the NRA" is planned for Saturday at the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who founded the March for Our Lives organization, will join others to protest the role of the gun rights organization in blocking gun-control laws — they'll also call for the IRS to revoke the tax-exempt status of the NRA. On Friday, protesters gathered and jeered as incoming NRA president Oliver North addressed a GOP fundraiser in Western Kentucky, coming just seven months after the shooting at the nearby Marshall County High School that left two students dead and 14 injured. Similar ‘sister marches’ are planned in about two dozen other cities.

Happy birthday, Duchess Meghan!

Saturday marks the first birthday as a royal for Duchess Meghan of Sussex as she rings in No. 37. Curious what Duke Harry has planned for the occasion? Don't hold your breath — Kensington Palace would never announce such "private" matters. But don't worry, USA TODAY Life is celebrating the former Meghan Markle by noting how she has changed since her wedding on May 19, and how she is changing some royal conventions.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary

