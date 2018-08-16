Rep. Andy Barr compared his political experience to the military service of his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, a 20-year Marine Corps fighter pilot who flew bombing missions against Al Queda and the Taliban.

Barr, the Republican incumbent who is running for re-election in Kentucky's sixth district, made his comments in a New York Times report published Thursday.

“We both served our country,” Barr told the New York Times. “I’ve served in a position where ideas matter. My opponent has served her country in the military, where execution matters.”

The comment immediately drew backlash from Democrats.

Marisa McNee, a spokeswoman for Kentucky Democrats, said Barr's comments were "out of touch."

"Andy has obviously lost his mind and is out of touch if he thinks serving six years as a politician is comparable to military service,” McNee said in a statement. "It’s an insult to our current and retired military members to suggest that wearing a suit and dining with bank lobbyists in Congress is the same as putting your life on the line for your country.”

More: Retired fighter pilot running for Congress in Kentucky

More: Female veterans fight for a new mission: Fixing Congress

American Bridge, a progressive super PAC known for giving to Democratic candidates, called Barr's comments "outright shameful."

"If Andy Barr thinks that there is a single voter who believes the kind of service that involves putting your very life on the line to keep your country safe is in any way inferior to being a politician, then he has a lot to learn about both Kentucky and America," said American Bridge spokesman Andrew Bates.

A Real Clear Politics analysis, which looks at polling data, has said the race between Bar and McGrath is a "toss-up."

Barr won the 6th district by 22 points in the 2016 election. He has been a lawyer, a political appointee and an elected congressman for the majority of his career; he has not served in the military.

A spokeswoman for Barr did not immediately return a request for comment sent by email around 12:30 p.m. Tres Watson, a Republican Party spokesperson, said he could not provide information in time for publication.

In recent weeks, Barr has doubled down against McGrath, running an ad where he claimed she was "too progressive" for Kentucky voters.

McGrath fired back at Barr in a video posted online Aug. 10.

More: Andy Barr donor apologizes after confronting Democratic party staffer

"Seriously, is that all you got?" McGrath said in the video, posing in front of a fighter plane.

Mark Nickolas, a campaign manager for McGrath, also called out the comment.

“Spoken like someone who has never put his life on the line for his country,” Nickolas told the Courier Journal.

Barr, who called McGrath a feminist in an attack ad, defended his comments to the New York Times.

“I am a strong advocate for equal opportunity, regardless of gender,” Barr told the New York Times. “What people around here understand, though, is that feminism used the way my opponent uses it is the politics of entitlement based on an immutable characteristic, the politics of grievance. That is not the way the people of the Sixth District view equal opportunity.”

McGrath shot back on Twitter.

"Last time I checked, believing in equal treatment for all Americans, regardless of gender, doesn’t make you 'entitled,'" McGrath tweeted Thursday. "My opponent seems to think differently."

Last time I checked, believing in equal treatment for all Americans, regardless of gender, doesn’t make you “entitled.”



My opponent seems to think differently.



Women — keep this in mind on Nov. 6th.https://t.co/IaflMRHEwx pic.twitter.com/YPCX1lXt2H — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 16, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com