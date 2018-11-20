Amazon is reportedly among several bidders seeking to land the YES Network, which broadcasts New York Yankee games, and another 21 regional sports networks on the selling block.

Such an acquisition would expand the video holdings of Amazon, which already has about 88.7 million Prime Video viewers in the U.S., behind only YouTube (192 million) and Netflix (147.5 million), according to research firm eMarketer.

The Walt Disney Co. got the 22 networks among the Twenty-First Century Fox assets it acquired in July for $71.3 billion. The Justice Department has approved the deal contingent on Disney divesting the regional sports networks.

Amazon and several other companies including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna and private equity firms KKR and The Blackstone Group, are among those bidding for the stations, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing persons familiar with the situation. The Yankees are also bidding for the YES Network, which may be sold separately, according to CNBC, which did not learn the amount of the bids.

Amazon declined comment on CNBC's report.

The Justice Department expressed concerns about lost competition should Disney, which owns ESPN and several other networks such as the SEC Network, also have those additional sports networks. The networks are spread across the U.S. including Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (UCLA, USC, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Clippers) and Fox Sports Ohio/SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State University).

This wouldn't be Amazon's first sports move. It is in its second season of streaming Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video, which costs $119 annually for streaming video and audio, as well as free two-day shipping and other perks. The games are also streamed on Twitch, the video game-centric streaming service Amazon acquired for $1 billion four years ago.

Adding more live sports could bring newcomers to Amazon Prime and create a new revenue stream for Amazon. "The content clearly has value beyond just adding it for free as part of a Prime subscription, and theoretically, cable TV systems have renewal rights, so I presume Amazon intends to add (regional sports) streaming as a free feature as part of Prime and will retain existing retransmission fees from (other pay-TV providers)," said Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

Fox, which is refocusing on news and sports after its asset sale to Disney, could also offer a bid for the stations during the second round of bidding, expected before the end of the year, CNBC reported.

In addition to the regional sports networks, Disney acquired Fox's television and film studios, cable channels such as FX and National Geographic, and other assets including Fox's 30 percent share of streaming service Hulu.

