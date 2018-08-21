USP NEWS: MICHAEL COHEN HEARING A USA NY
Michael Cohen leaves a federal courthouse in New York City, on May 30, 2018.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer, reached a plea deal Tuesday on campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion, according to news reports.

Cohen came to an agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to the Associated Press. 

He entered the courtroom on Tuesday and sat down by himself at the defense table Tuesday before he was joined by his lawyer, Guy Petrillo.

The reported deal comes after reports that federal investigators were looking into whether Cohen committed bank and tax fraud worth more than $20 million, according to a media report. The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, said authorities were focusing on loans obtained for taxi businesses owned by Cohen and his family. 

Investigators were also considering whether Cohen had violated campaign finance and other laws when he made financial arrangements to pay women to stay silent about alleged affairs with then-candidate Trump back in 2016. Those women included porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Cohen. She has since filed a civil lawsuit to be released from a "hush" agreement over her affair.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Tuesday's developments "will permit us to have the stay lifted in the civil case & should also permit us to proceed with an expedited deposition of Trump under oath about what he knew, when he knew it, and what he did about it."

Avenatti also seemed to taunt Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"Buckle Up Buttercup," he wrote. "You and your client completely misplayed this.."

Cohen was also involved in an agreement to pay McDougal to remain quiet about her own affair with Trump. Last month, an audio recording of a conversation reportedly betweenTrump andCohen, about a payment to a former Playboy model was released.

Prosecutors had reportedly considered filing charges against Cohen by the end of August.

Cohen, who long served as Trump's fixer, has been under investigation for months. In April, federal investigators for the Southern District of New York seized roughly 4 million files from Cohen's home, business office and hotel room. 

The investigation has strained the once close relationship between Trump and Cohen.

