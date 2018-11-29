Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in New York to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

Cohen reached the plea deal with Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to Congress about a Trump Tower development project in Moscow, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

Federal prosecutors said Cohen lied when he submitted a Aug. 28, 2017, letter to the Senate and House Intelligence committees that said the project had ended by January 2016, when planning continued months longer during the presidential campaign.

Cohen faced a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the violation, but the plea agreement called for a sentence up to six months and a fine up to $9,500.

A spokeswoman for Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump called Cohen "a weak person." Trump said he simply decided not to build the project in Moscow, but there would have been nothing wrong had he decided to proceed. Trump said Cohen is lying about a project that everyone knew about in order to get himself a reduced sentence.

“He's a weak person and not a very smart person," Trump said. He is “lying” and “making up a story.”

Thursday's court appearance came after Cohen had long sought to shield the Trump Organization’s involvement in the Moscow project throughout the campaign, and while Trump has repeatedly denied that he had any business interests in Moscow in the run-up to the election.

Cohen’s guilty plea centers on false statements he made to the committees, asserting that discussions related to the Moscow project had ended in January 2016. In fact, according to court documents, the project discussions continued well into Trump’s presidential campaign.

“As late as approximately June 2016 , Cohen… discussed the status and progress of the Moscow Project with (Trump) on more than the three occasions," according to a court filing.

A few hours before Cohen's plea, Trump again used Twitter to blast Mueller's investigation as politically motivated.

"When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever?" Trump said.

Trump was scheduled to leave Thursday morning for a Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump planned to meet Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin at that conference.

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

In the midst of the campaign, while Cohen was still at work on the proposed Moscow Trump Tower project, Trump emphatically denied any such interests in an interview with a Florida television station.

“I mean I have nothing to do with Russia," Trump said. "I don’t have any jobs in Russia. I’m all over the world but we’re not involved in Russia.”

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

But Trump first traveled to Moscow in the 1980s, to discuss renovating hotels there. After several bankruptcies made it hard to raise money in the United States for his high-end hotel and condominium projects since the 1990s, Trump, and later his children, traveled to Moscow to talk deals and attract buyers, according to interviews with people who have worked with Trump over the years and news accounts.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Cohen’s guilty plea is evidence that Trump associates sought to hide their dealings with Moscow during the campaign.

“We hope he will come back and talk with us,” Warner told reporters Thursday.

Several legal analysts pointed out that Mueller appears to have stepped up legal activity – at least as it pertains to Paul Manafort, Jerome Corsi, and Roger Stone – after Trump provided written answers to questions from the special counsel.

It "feels like Mueller was waiting for Trump to turn his answers in before he moved to the next phase," tweeted Matthew Miller, spokesman for the Justice Department during President Barack Obama's administration.

"And now that he has them, the other shoes are starting to drop," Miller added.

The advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington tweeted that Cohen's guilty plea is "a big deal."

"The president's lawyer is pleading guilty to lying about work on a business deal to put a Trump-branded property up in Moscow," the group tweeted. "No wonder the president is so mad about the Mueller investigation this morning."

House Democrats who will take control of the chamber in January are likely to investigate. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted that the plea confirms the success of Mueller's team.

"This guilty plea by Michael Cohen continues to confirm the following fact: MOST SUCCESSFUL WITCH HUNT IN US HISTORY Oh, and didn't @realDonaldTrump keep telling the American people that he had no business with Russia?" Lieu tweeted.

Cohen also pleaded guilty in August to eight counts related to providing hush money to two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Cohen faced 46 to 63 months in prison in that case.

But that case was handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, rather than by Mueller's team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Contributing: Jessica Estepa and Kevin McCoy

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation. The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory. Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on March 29, 2018 to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney's motion to depose Trump and Cohen. Schwartz called the case "completely frivolous." Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's personal attorney walks with his attorney Stephen M. Ryan, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2017, after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (L to R) Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Michael Cohen, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry talk with each other in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

