Flights get canceled for all kinds of reasons: weather, mechanical issues, crews that have gone past their maximum amount of hours for the week. But it's not every day you get booted off your flight because the airline was behind on its bills.

That's what happened Thursday when French civil aviation authorities impounded a Ryanair plane that was about to leave Bourdeaux for London with 149 passengers on board.

According to the BBC, the Directorate General for Civil Aviation ordered the plane grounded until the Irish low-cost carrier paid a $610,000 bill for regional subsidies for flights made between 2008 and 2009.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that the European Commission later ruled that the subsidies gave the airline an unfair advantage and ordered the money be paid back. But at the time the plane was grounded, it had only paid back half of its $1.1 million bill. Ryanair repaid the balance Friday.

"It is unfortunate that the state had to take such action, which led to the inevitable inconvenience of the 149 passengers on board the immobilized plane," the DGAC said in a statement to the BBC. "Those passengers were able to eventually reach their destination later that evening on another Ryanair plane, but with a five-hour delay."

The airline would not comment on the impounded plane to either outlet. USA TODAY has reached out to Ryanair.

Ryanair has hit a patch of public relations turbulence of late.

Just last month, the airline was criticized for not throwing a racist passenger off a flight and by its union for leaving a crew high and dry with no shelter, food or drink following a flight cancellation.

Ryanair has also been beset by strikes. Meanwhile, a number of compensation checks from the airline to passengers on canceled flights wound up bouncing because they were sent without signatures.

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. In this file photo from Sept. 1, 2010, a Ryanair plane takes off from Barcelona's airport. This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France. In this file photo from Aug. 2, 2017, shows Ryanair's outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary. This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows a check-in queue at the Ryanair desk in Dublin. Ryanair is known for its lack of frills and for-fee extras. Here is a "Ryanair specials" in-flight handout from 2006. A pilot waves as a Ryanair plane arrives at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Oct. 27, 2015. In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, shows a Ryanair jet in from of one from German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt. Ryanair airplanes stand at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair aircraft takes off from Lille Airport in France on Aug. 25, 2017. A Ryanair plane is parked at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo. In this file photo from June 6, 2016, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 preparing to land at Barcelona's airport. Staff leave Ryanair headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017. This file photo from Jan. 19, 201, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome. In this file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an airport employee giving signs to Ryanair plane at Germany's Hahn ariport. Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair pet a camel in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011, at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The airline started flights that day from Bremen to a new destination in Morocco. In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France. In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France. In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2014, shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport. A Ryanair aircraft is painted in the Cable & Wireless logos in this photo from 2005. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. Ryanair jets at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017. Fliers queue at a Ryanair customer service desk at Stanstead Airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017. A Ryanair plane passes a Lufthansa aircraft at the Frankfurt airport in Germany on March 28, 2017. Fliers disembark a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Frankfurt on March 28, 2017. This photo from May 10, 2007, shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport. Ryanair headquarters near the Dublin Airport as seen on Sept. 28, 2017. The Ryanair annual report is shown in this photo from Sept. 21, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. Ryanair Boeing 737s at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017. Ryanair's outspokean CEO, Michael O'Leary, addresses a press conference in Madrid on Aug. 24, 2017. Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York. A Ryanair Boeing 737 lands at the Luton airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017. This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from France's Lille-Lesquin airport.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com