Samsung has long since weathered the crisis of Galaxy Note phones that caught fire, and the betting is that the Note 9 that will almost certainly be unveiled on August 9 will be a mostly iterative upgrade compared to prior releases. So, pardon the pun, but how does Samsung heat up interest in its latest phablet?

The answer appears to be Fortnite, the wildly popular game, whose mobile app is currently exclusive to Apple's iOS.

Now, reports have surfaced that the Note 9 will be the first, and perhaps for a month or so, the only handset to get the new Android version of the game. (Versions of Fortnite can also be played on a PC, Mac, and Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles.)

A battle scene from Epic Games' Fortnite.

Epic Games

That’s according to the tech sites “9to5 Google” and "XDA Developers,", which were the first to report the rumors, based on unnamed sources.

A Samsung spokesperson told USA TODAY it doesn't comment on rumors and speculation. Fortnite publisher Epic Games also had no comment.

Fortnite has already attracted 125 million players, and, according to SuperData Research, racked up an estimated $1 billion between January and May.

The game’s rabid fanbase has been clamoring for Android version for some time, which Epic promised back in May would be coming in the summer.

To be sure, gaming is not likely the first thing you think of when you consider Samsung’s Galaxy Note devices. But the Notes are Samsung’s most powerful handsets, and have always been on the company’s cutting edge. Unlike the more mainstream Galaxy S flagships that are typically released in February or March, the Notes come with a souped-up stylus called the S Pen, which the XDA Developer’s site says will be tightly integrated with Fortnite via Bluetooth.

Galaxy Note 9 buyers who double as Fortnite fanatics may also be treated with bonus goodies around launch time such as extra V-Bucks, the title's in-game currency, and new skins.

If a Fortnite exclusive proves as lucrative as Samsung presumably hopes, then the next Galaxy Note will be on fire for all the right reasons.

