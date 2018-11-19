CHICAGO – Four people are in critical condition and a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting at Mercy Hospital, police said.

One of the wounded is a police officer and at least one other is a hospital employee, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The shooting in the city’s South Side unfolded around 3:20 p.m., and officers were searching the hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter took his own life or was killed by police.

Guglielmi tweeted out a confirmation of the incident, saying, "Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area.''

Christine Calace, a police department spokeswoman, told USA TODAY that preliminary reports indicate shots were fired inside and outside the hospital building.

Another tweet from Guglielmi said police are "doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot.''

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Steven White, a patient at the hospital who had been waiting to be discharged, said the shooting started outside the hospital near the emergency room entrance.

“It was, 'Pow, pow, pow,''' said White, who was being treated for dehydration at the hospital.

Through the window, White said he could see some in the hospital lying on the ground. The gunman then fired two more shots at one person lying there, he said.

"You see stuff like this on TV, but to see someone so cold-hearted,” White said. “It was like he had no remorse.”

The gunman then ran into the building and a police officer gave chase. As bystanders took cover, White said he believe he heard the gunman fire another half dozen shots.

There were news media reports of a large police presence in the area and mass evacuations at the hospital. Emergency crews were also called in.

James Gray told ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: “It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was huddling with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at city’s public safety headquarters where officials were monitoring the events, according to the mayor’s spokesman, Adam Collins.

Chicago recorded 762 murders in 2016 and 650 in 2017. The city has recorded 488 murders for 2018 as of Nov. 11, more than any other U.S. city but an 18 percent decline since last year.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed medical and surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.

Monday's incident comes a few weeks after gunfire shook the nation with two bloody rampages, one at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and another at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Contributing: The Associated Press

