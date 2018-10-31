Singapore Airlines debuts San Francisco-Singapore nonstops
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight from Singapore to San Francisco lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. The inaugural flight gave Singapore Airlines a nonstop route between the USA and its home country for the first time in three years.
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight from Singapore to San Francisco lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. The inaugural flight gave Singapore Airlines a nonstop link to the U.S. from its home country for the first time in three years.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 is seen at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016, after completing the carrier's first nonstop Singapore-U.S. flight in three years.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 is seen at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016, after completing the carrier's first nonstop Singapore-U.S. flight in three years.
Singapore Airlines flight attendant pose in front of a sign celebrating the carrier's new nonstop service to Singapore Changi Airport from San Francisco International Airport (Oct. 23, 2016).
Lee SekEng, Singpoare Airlines' regional vice president - Americas, speaks at San Francisco International Airport to mark the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on Oct. 23, 2016.
Executives and officials with Singapore Airlines and San Francisco International Airport cut a celebratory ribbon to mark the start of nonstop service between Singapore Changi and San Francisco ahead of the inaugural San Francisco departure on Oct. 23, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 taxis past the San Francisco International's iconic control tower before departing on the inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on Oct. 23, 2016.
Passengers awaiting Singapore Airlines' first San Francisco-Singapore departure were treated to a traditional lion dance at the gate before boarding on Oct. 23, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop service from San Francisco to Singapore takes off from San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2016.

Singapore Airlines will begin flying from Seattle, part of a big U.S. expansion by the carrier known for its high-end service.

The Seattle flights will start in September 2019, giving Singapore its first new market in the U.S. since 2008, when it added service from Houston.

Seattle stood out “because we know this economy has been growing very rapidly," Sek Eng Lee, Singapore Airlines’ Regional Vice President-Americas, told USA TODAY, citing names such as Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing.

“These big companies are based there, and we see that there is a growing market,” Lee said, adding that “there also is growing demand from the leisure market, as well.”

The Seattle flight announcement comes amid a broader high-profile expansion for Singapore Airlines in the U.S.

Singapore Airlines shows off its swanky new Airbus A350 in France
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
A bulkhead row of Singapore Airlines' premum economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets on Oct. 14, 2016, in Toulouse, France. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines offered a rare look at its crew rest areas onboard one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines offered a rare look at its crew rest areas onboard one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. Here, Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh sits in the area to show the size of the space.
The step leading up to the crew rest area onboard one of Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. The seat is recline into its lie-flat position, though the seat has not been fitted with Singapore's high-end business-class bedding in this photo.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
The rear galley area on one of Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.

It was just three weeks ago that Singapore Airlines relaunched nonstop service between Newark, New Jersey, and Singapore, a 9,535-mile flight with a scheduled flying time of 18 hours, 30 minutes. With that, Singapore reclaimed the title for having the world’s longest regularly scheduled flight. The carrier generated headlines around the world as it bumped out the prior record-holder, Qatar Airways and its 9,032-mile flight between Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Friday, Singapore Airlines will restart another U.S. route that also will be among the longest on the planet. The airline’s Los Angeles-Singapore flights will cover 8,770 miles, ranking as the fifth-longest in the world as measured by distance. Flight time for the Singapore-bound leg is scheduled for 17 hours, 50 minutes.

Singapore Airlines is on the move in Northern California, too. It’s already expanding its recently-launched San Francisco-Singapore service, going to 10 flights a week from the current seven.

Lee called the moves “a huge expansion of our U.S. network.”

Once Singapore’s four-times-a-week Seattle service begins Sept. 3, the airline will have a total of 57 flights a week from the U.S., according to Lee. The growth represents a 43 percent increase in flight frequency compared to the carrier’s September 2018 schedule.

Singapore is perhaps best known around the world for its Airbus A380 super jumbo jets that feature ultraluxurious suites. But it’s a different plane that’s been the key for Singapore’s recent growth spurt in the U.S.

Singapore Airlines: Swanky suites highlight Airbus a380 cabin overhaul
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
Singapore Airlines' much-anticipated new suites on for its Airbus A380s will feature a swivel chair and separate bed, which can be stowed for more space.
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
Singapore's new suites on its Airbus A380 will feature two spacious bathrooms.
Two of the six suites in Singapore Airlines new Airbus A380 cabin designed can be combined into a 'double' thanks to a lowering center divider.
Singapore Airlines new design for its Airbus A380 suites include numerous compartments, such as these padded ones that the carrier says are good for jewelry and other valuables.
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Lobster Thermidor.
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Prawn and chicken laksa.
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Seared nut-crushed veal fillet.
Among Singapore Airlines meal offerings for Suites-class passengers: Singapore Bak Kut Teh.
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets.
Singapore Airlines redesigned business class for its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets. A center set of suites can be combined into a double by lowering a dividing wall.
Singapore AIrlines business class meals will be served on tableware from Japanese maker Narumi.

That’s the Airbus A350 and an “ultra long-range” variant of the jet that was designed by Airbus at the request of Singapore Airlines.

The twin-engine A350, which first began flying for airlines in 2015, was already capable of flying long intercontinental flights. But the “ULR” version has an even greater range. Airbus says the ULR is capable of flying about 11,100 statute miles while carrying a normal load of passengers and cargo. The typical range of a standard A350-900 is about 9,300 statute miles, according to specifications from Airbus.

Singapore Airlines, which took delivery of its first A350 in 2016, has a total of 60 A350-900s on order and another seven of the ULR variant. Four of the A350-900ULRs and 21 of the A350-900s have already been delivered to the carrier.  

For Singapore, the ULR has allowed the resumption of nonstops from Singapore to Newark and Los Angeles – routes the carrier discontinued in 2013 as it phased out its gas-guzzling, four-engine Airbus A340s amid rising fuel prices.

“What really has changed is that with the introduction of the A350, the ultra long-range variant of this aircraft, we are able to re-launch these two routes again,” Lee said.

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20)
A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
02 / 21
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
This file photo from March 16, 2013, shows a Turkish Airlines planes at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.
Air New Zealand has debuted a new livery.
Austrian Airlines provided this image of one of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
An Etihad Airways' Boeing 777.
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 lands from Tokyo at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016.
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 15 for 2017: Qantas Airways.
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 10 for 2017: Garuda Indonesia.
Hainan Airlines staff holds a banner commemorating the carrier's launch of service between Beijing and Boston.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on September 24, 2017.
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
Flight attendants serving on EVA Air's last passenger Boeing 747 jet take photos of one another before departing Hong Kong for Taipei, Taiwan on August 21, 2017.
A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways' economy class cabin, seen aboard the world's first Airbus A350-1000 at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Feb. 20, 2018.
Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.

“We now have an efficient means of flying from Singapore to the United States. It is a very important market for us,” he added “We are very committed to this market, and we intend to grow our footprint and continue to serve our customers here with the best product and service possible.”

But Singapore won’t need the ULR version for Seattle, where the carrier will use its standard A350-900s for the 8,070-mile, 16-hour, 30-minute run to Singapore.

While that service will likely rank as one of the world’s 30 longest regularly scheduled flights once it begins, “the regular A350-900 will be able to fulfill this mission,” Lee said. 

For now, Lee declined to say if Singapore might expand its roster of U.S. destinations beyond Seattle, though he didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“It depends on how the traffic builds up and how the economic conditions are,” Lee said. “But, really, we don’t believe Seattle is the last destination that we will add in the U.S. We are always looking out for more opportunities.”

Onboard the world's longest flight (Singapore Airlines)
Passengers check in for the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Balloons decorate the Singapore Airlines check-in desks at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ahead of the re-launch of the world's longest flight on Oct. 12, 2018, between Newark and Singapore.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' business-class restroom, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
A handset in the business-class cabin shows the flight length for the world's longest flight, connecting Newark and Singapore, before taking off for the first flight on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
A rare look inside the crew rest area on Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR. The aircraft began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Journalist Zach Honig tests Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin monitor ahead of the world's longest flight, which launched from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Journalist Zach Honig plays with Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin before the jet takes off on the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines premium economy power outlets, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied at Newark Liberty International Airport before undertaking the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Passengers look at a giant model of Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR before boarding the real jet for the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Passengers aboard Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR watch a pre-boarding ceremony before boarding ther the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Ready for boarding, Singapore Airlines Flight 21 nears departure. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Passengers load bags into the overhead bins while boarding the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Cabin crew pass out pre-flight beverages before Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before taking of on what's become the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
A flight attendant serves drinks aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now longest flight in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
A full premium economy cabin is seen aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018.
A water-cannon salute ushered in the launch of the world's longest flight from Newark. Singapore Airlines Flight 21, connecting Singapore and the New York City metro, launched from Newark airport on Oct. 12, 2018.
The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked from Newark to `Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
The sun sets over the splendid scenery of north Greenland as Singapore Airlines flight 21, the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark, NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines flight attendant takes photos out of the window on the world's longest flight, connecting Newark NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018.
The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018.
Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018.
Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018.
The sun sets near the North Pole as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
Business-class passengers settles in as the world's longest flight between Newark and Singapore nears its midpoint on Oct. 12, 2018.
A flight attendant preps a meal in an oven on board Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, on Oct. 12, 2018.
A meal on board the world's longest flight, between Newark NJ and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018.
A meal on board the world's longest flight is seen somewhere between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.
The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.

Singapore Airlines' U.S. routes

Newark

Nonstop to Singapore (Service on Airbus 350-ULR jets)

New York JFK

Nonstop to Frankfurt (Airbus A380 jets)

Houston Bush Intercontinental 

Nonstop to Manchester, England (Airbus A350-900 jets)

Los Angeles

Nonstop to Singapore (Begins Nov. 2; Airbus A350-ULR jets)

Nonstop to Seoul Incheon (Boeing 777-300ER jets)

San Francisco

Nonstop to Singapore (mix of Airbus A350-900 and A350-900ULR jets)

Nonstop to Hong Kong (Boeing B777-300ER jets)

Seattle

Nonstop to Singapore (begins Sept. 3, 2019; Airbus A350-900 jets)

Source: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines' longest U.S. routes

Newark-Singapore: 9,534 miles 

Los Angeles-Singapore: 8,770 miles (begins Nov. 2)

San Francisco-Singapore: 8,446 miles

Seattle-Singapore: 8,070 miles (begins Sept. 3)

Source: Great Circle Mapper (gcmap.com)

Singapore Airlines retakes title for longest commercial flight
Ingmar De Kegel of Belgium waits at the check-in counter of Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 to Newark on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore.
A commemorative keychain and postcard for Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 are seen in Singapore, Oct. 11, 2018. Singapore Airlines (SIA) is restarting its SQ22 flight, a non-stop flight from Singapore Changi Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport.
Singaporean William Chua (right) with family members, all passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark pose with souvenir cards after their checking in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark pose for a picture at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers traveling on Singapore Airlines flights wait at check-in counters where advertisements for the airline's inaugural non-stop flight from Singapore to Newark is flashed on screens on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore.
Pier Messaggio, Italian electronics designer and passenger of Flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark, shows his souvenir shirt after checking in at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
Singaporean William Chua (right) with family members, all passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark pose with souvenir cards after their checking in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark wear a commemorative T-shirts at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
Signboards shows directions for Singapore Airlines check-in at Changi International Airport in Singapore as the airline launched the inaugural non-stop flight to Newark on Oct. 11, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines passenger checks in Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
A group of men are seen wearing commemorative T-shirts for the flight of Singapore Airlines flight SQ22 at the check-in counter of the Changi Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22, the inaugural nonstop flight to Newark, wears a souvenir shirt during their check in at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers of Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark talk to airline staff at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
A passenger on Singapore Airlines Flight 22 from Singapore to Newark wears a commemorative T-shirt at Singapore's Changi Airport on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers of flight SQ22, Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark check-in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
Passengers wearing self-designed T-shirts which celebrate their trip on Singapore Airlines' inaugural non-stop flight to Newark, wait at the check-in counter on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Singapore.
Singapore Airlines passengers check in at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines passenger checks in at the automated booth at Changi International Airport in Singapore on Oct. 11, 2018.

Airbus delivers the 10,000th aircraft in its history
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
The pilots flying Singapore Airlines' A350 delivery flight pose with an Airbus test pilot (center).
The stage for the 10,000th delivery ceremony, just before the festivities began on Oct. 14, 2016.
Airbus CEO Tom Enders speaks at a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of the company's 10,000th aircraft.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong speaks at a ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016, where the airline took delivery of the 10,000th jet made by Airbus.
Singapore Airlines flight attendants flank Airbus COO John Leahy (left), Singapore Air CEO Choon Phong (center) and Airbus CEO Tom Enders at a delivery ceremony for Airbus 10,000th aircraft on Oct. 14, 2016, in Toulouse, France.
The delivery ceremony of Airbus 10,000th aircraft was a spectacle, complete with this dancer as performance art.
Finally, the curtain dropped to reveal the 10,000th aircraft delivered by Airbus. It was handed over to Singapore Airlines in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines flight attendants flanks Airbus CEO Tom Enders (left), Singapore Air CEO Goh Choon Phong (center) and Airbus COO John Leahy in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Onlookers peer out to Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
A "Beluga" super-transport plane taxis within view of Singapore Air's Airbus A350. The Beluga is used to fly A350 wings to Toulouse, France, for final assembly.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Crews walk near Singapore Airlines' latest Airbus A350 in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the 10,000th delivered by Airbus.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong (left), Airbus CEO Tom Enders and Airbus COO John Leahy talk to reporters in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Crowds can be seen in the background viewing Singapore Airlines' latest Airbus A350 in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. It was the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus.
Even delivery flights get a departure board, seen here at Airbus' aircraft delivery center in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Capt. Aloysius Wee, Singapore Airlines' deputy chief A350 pilot, talks with observers after the delivery ceremony for Airbus' 10,000th aircraft In Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
One of the pilots for Singapore Airlines' A350 delivery flight to Singapore takes in the scene after a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of Airbus' 10,000th aircraft.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Visitors to the Airbus aircraft delivery center can peruse Airbus merchandise (aside from the planes, of course!).
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight from Singapore to San Francisco lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. The inaugural flight gave Singapore Airlines a nonstop route between the USA and its home country for the first time in three years.
