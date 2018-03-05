WATKINS, Colo. — A ribbon of concrete runway on Colorado’s eastern plains is poised to become the cutting edge of civilian spaceflight if local boosters realize their long-held dreams to travel anywhere in the world in just minutes.

Known as Spaceport Colorado, the nascent launch complex about 30 miles east of Denver is awaiting final federal approval to join nearly a dozen sites around the country hoping to cash in on the commercialization of space travel and inexpensive satellite launches.

Because most of the sites are in out-of-the-way places, such as Kodiak Island, Alaska, or Truth or Consequences, N.M., they've largely remained under the radar and out of the public eye. Instead, high-profile sites such as California's Vandenberg Air Force Base — which launched a Mars probe Saturday — grab the spotlight.

That could be changing with a move toward cheaper and smaller rockets.

A more sophisticated complex in New Mexico has already seen multiple private rocket launches as companies such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX race toward providing inexpensive space travel. And backers are promoting spaceports from Alaska to Hawaii and Virginia to Alabama as they jockey for a slice of a potentially trillion-dollar industry.

"We've gotten all the hard stuff figured out — now it's just a matter of money and getting things built. This is real, and it is happening," said David Ruppel, director of Colorado's Front Range Airport, which he's hoping to transform into Spaceport Colorado.

Congress created the commercial space launch sector in 1984, and since then most of the launches have been of large rockets thundering off the pads at Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg.

But experts say the launch future lies with tiny satellites that are cheaper to make, fly and replace. Along with those rockets comes the technology to fly rocket-powered airplanes through the upper atmosphere, potentially cutting travel time to 90 minutes from any two points around the globe.

Scientists are perfecting two kinds of launches: the vertical kind we normally associate with rockets and horizontal launches and landings similar to a normal airplane.

The new Virgin Galactic spacecraft VSS Unity was named by physicist Stephen Hawking, and christened by Virgin founder Richard Branson and his family on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016 at a ceremony at the Mojave Air and Spaceport. The "Virgin" logo now features a flag bearing an image of Hawking's eye, to ensure that even if he personally can't fly into space, his contributions are remembered.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

The future is small

One of the busiest civilian spaceports is Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. Boasting permanent tenants that include Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX, the world's only purpose-built commercial spaceport sprawls over nearly 30 square miles and has already seen more than 100 vertical rocket launches.

Funded initially by state taxpayers, the spaceport has a concrete runway that's more than 2 miles long and multiple pads for vertical launches. The facility has become so sophisticated it now offers tours for curious visitors starting at $50 each.

In addition to the vertical launches, Spaceport America has also seen multiple Virgin Galactic test flights of its combined aircraft-rocket system, which uses a special airplane to carry aloft a rocket that will take people into space, initially as tourists.

"We will look back at this phase and realize we were rewriting history," said Daniel Hicks, Spaceport America's CEO.

ORG XMIT: THM03 epa02408551 A photograph made available 23 October 2010 shows Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo with SpaceShipTwo attached flying overhead during the dedication of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority Spaceport America 10,000 ft. (3.048 Km) long runway at Upham, New Mexico, USA 22 October 2010. The runway was officially named the Governor Bill Richardson Spaceway at the event. Virgin Galactic and other leading aerospace firms are working to develop commercial space flight at the facility which is expected to be fully operational in 2011. EPA/Mark Greenberg - VIRGIN GALACTIC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Mark Greenberg, Virgin Galactic, via European Pressphoto Agency

For decades, space launch sites have been selected because they're close to oceans, where rocket boosters can safely be jettisoned and wayward launches aborted. But new technology is changing things fast, especially the miniaturization of technology to the point where a single iPhone contains more computing power than NASA had for the Apollo missions.

Smaller satellites ride aloft on smaller rockets that don't need external boosters or tanks such as the space shuttle, can be shipped easily by plane or barge and can be quickly assembled anywhere.

That's what Craig Campbell, the president and CEO of Alaska Aerospace, is counting on. Alaska Aerospace runs a vertical-only launch site on Kodiak Island and is hoping to ramp up to a rocket launch every two weeks, specializing in satellites about the size of shoe boxes.

The launch site got its start in 1990 when a state lawmaker read a USA TODAY story about a commercial spaceport being developed at Cape Canaveral. Like the New Mexico and Colorado spaceport sites, the Kodiak Island launch site got its start thanks to local government, although it now receives no state funding.

"I'm trying to capture that emerging market in small satellite vertical launches because that's where the revenue is. It's happening," Campbell said. That represents a significant shift for Alaska Aerospace's Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska, which through 2014 had launched nearly 20 government rockets before a large portion of the facility was destroyed when a military launch went awry.

After rebuilding, the state-owned company decided to diversify into commercial launches as well as create a cadre of experienced civilian technicians who could be contracted out to other spaceports around the world.

Campbell also sees a time when his spaceport serves Alaska's booming tourist market. Today, the biggest challenge for tourists is just getting them to the state known as the Last Frontier. With rocket-powered craft zipping around the globe in minutes, Campbell sees an opportunity for growth.

Those craft, sometimes known as Concept X vehicles, are what Spaceport Colorado hopes to host. In addition to carrying passengers, they could also send small satellites into orbit by carrying a rocket aloft and then launching it from high altitude, which Virgin's Orbit arm is pursuing.

A sign marks the entrance to the Front Range Airport east of Denver, Colo. on April 30, 2018. Airport managers hope to become Spaceport Colorado by the end of the year.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

A vision in the making

Today, Spaceport Colorado is not much more than a dream and some paperwork, although traditional flight schools and private pilots use the airport's long runways.

There's no sign advertising the space launch plans, although commercial real estate companies are accepting offers on privately owned farmland surrounding the site. Ruppel said that's the beauty of horizontal launches: They don't need the same kind of infrastructure that vertical rockets need. Ultimately, he envisions Spaceport Colorado as part of a network of sites around the world home to commercial flights, the way nearby Denver International Airport serves traditional airplane travelers.

Back in New Mexico, Hicks and Spaceport America are hedging their bets. They expect to serve both kinds of launches for decades as an entire economic development engine evolves to surround the complex, which is about 100 miles north of El Paso and 150 miles south of Albuquerque.

"The vision is an intermodal port to space that can support the nation's and the world's needs," Hicks said. "The space industry is entering an exciting time. All the stars are aligning."

Spaceport America Terminal Hanger Facility, 2011-2014 (Architect: Foster + Partners, working with URS Corporation and SMPC Architects): The Spaceport America Gateway to Space Terminal Hangar Facility in Truth or Consequences is a combined terminal and hangar facility that serves as the base for Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight operations. The round building form and apron reflect their brand, an “iris,” viewed from space. To preserve the El Camino Real view shed, the undulating roof and berms, which mimic the rolling hills and colors of this high desert plain, reduce its apparent scale and shroud it with a veil of mystery. Organized into a highly efficient and rational plan, the Terminal Hanger Facility is designed to relate to the dimensions of the spacecraft. There’s a careful balance between accessibility and privacy. Astronaut areas and visitor spaces are integrated with the rest of the building to convey the thrill of space travel. More sensitive zones - such as the control room - are visible, but have limited access.

SMPC Architects

