House Speaker Paul Ryan reiterated Tuesday that Russia's Vladimir Putin would not receive an invitation to speak at a joint session of Congress if he comes to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

“That’s something we reserve for our allies," the Wisconsin Republican told reporters.

Ryan's statement, echoing comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, comes days after the White House announced that plans were underway for the Russian president to visit the U.S. capital this fall, despite ongoing backlash over the world leaders' summit in Helsinki.

Ryan was asked if he was comfortable with Trump’s decision to invite Putin to Washington – after the president sparked outrage with his warm embrace and positive comments about the Russian president last week.

Ryan did not use Trump’s name in his response, saying he was fine with U.S. presidents having one-on-one meetings with foreign adversaries as long as they are direct and firm in those private sessions.

“What I think matters is the message and if the message is stop meddling in our country, stop violating our sovereignty, I support that,” Ryan said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the follow-up meeting was intended to continue "an ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs."

Also on Tuesday, the speaker tried to downplay Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of high-level ex-government officials who have criticized the president.

