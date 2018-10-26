A chart showing a stock price moving higher

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as concerns over corporate earnings, trade and the outlook for economic growth dampened their rebound from a day earlier.

Sentiment soured after Amazon reported revenue figures that disappointed investors after market's close on Thursday. Google parent company Alphabet’s earnings also came in below expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 255 points, or 1.02 percent, to 24,729.02 in early morning trading. Shares in Amazon were down 7.2 percent, while Google stock slipped 3.18 percent in Friday trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell less than a percent in trading, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1 percent. European and Asian markets also largely fell.

More broadly, investors are worried that rising interest rates and disputes with trading partners could hurt economic growth and corporate profits. They will get more insight into how the American economy is doing later in the day when the U.S. government reports on economic growth during the third quarter.

“Any hope that Thursday’s recovery was anything more than a dead cat bounce was short-lived, as a couple of disappointing earnings reports sent investors running for the hills again on Friday,” Craig Erlam of OANDA said in a commentary. “The mentality of the markets right now means that any reasons to sell are being leaped on.”

