WASHINGTON – Apple's pricing policies for iPhone apps bought on its exclusive App Store ran into trouble Monday at the Supreme Court.

The question was whether consumers have the right to sue Apple directly for overcharges, or whether their beef is with app developers who pass along Apple's 30 percent commission and insistence that prices end in $0.99.

All four liberal justices clearly were skeptical of Apple's monopoly and were joined at points by three conservatives: Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"When you look at the relationship between the consumer and Apple, there is only one step," Associate Justice Elena Kagan said in reference to the way purchasers buy apps on their iPhones.

David Frederick, the lawyer representing consumers, argued that "there's no middleman in this particular transaction" as Apple maintained. The company's antitrust violation, he said, was the App Store itself.

Company attorney Daniel Wall contended that under Supreme Court precedent, the app developers are the ones setting prices charged consumers. If the 30 percent commission affects those prices, he said, that's a matter between Apple and the developers.

"This is a case about a distribution market," Wall said.

But Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the customer pays the commission, adding, "This is a closed loop ... with Apple as its spoke."

A federal district judge initially ruled in Apple's favor, but a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco overruled that decision last year and held that consumers were direct purchasers of iPhone apps.

If the Supreme Court rules against Apple, consumers then would have standing to sue the company directly in a case potentially affecting millions of iPhone app purchasers.

The company released a statement Monday in which it heralded the App Store for fueling "competition and growth in app development, leading to millions of jobs in the new app economy and facilitating more than $100 billion in payments to developers worldwide."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com