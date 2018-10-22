WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court refused the Trump administration's request Friday to block 21 young people from putting a warming planet on trial in Eugene, Ore.

The action keeps alive, at least for now, an unusual lawsuit begun in 2015 to force a change in federal environmental policy by declaring a "climate system capable of sustaining human life" a civil right. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of children now ages 11-22, as well as future generations.

But while refusing to halt the trial, the justices indicated that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit could do so if the Justice Department asks. That court has refused to intervene in the past.

Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented, presumably because they were prepared to stop the trial now.

The justices had expressed misgivings about the lawsuit in July, when they refused to stop the legal process but said the breadth of the claims was "striking." Whether those claims should be handled in court "presents substantial grounds for difference of opinion," the court said then.

Lawyers for Our Children's Trust have argued that government policies have deprived the children of their "constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, to dignity, to personal security, to a stable climate system capable of sustaining human lives and liberties."

They want the government to "prepare an accounting of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, and prepare and implement an enforceable national remedial plan" for reducing carbon emissions.

Federal district court Judge Ann Aiken, who has presided over pretrial briefing for more than two years, had scheduled the trial to begin Monday and last up to 12 weeks.

“Courts have an obligation not to overstep the bounds of their jurisdiction, but they have an equally important duty to fulfill their role as a check on any unconstitutional actions of the other branches of government,” she said last month in denying the government's effort to stall or dismiss the trial.

The Justice Department objected to the time and expense, claiming that the issue was one for Congress, not the courts, to resolve. Its objections were first raised during the Obama administration.

“This suit is an attempt to redirect federal environmental and energy policies through the courts rather than through the political process, by asserting a new and unsupported fundamental due process right to certain climate conditions,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued in court papers.

The children on whose behalf the lawsuit was filed, he said, "can make no credible claim of imminent, irreparable harm. Their alleged injuries stem from the cumulative effects of CO2 emissions from every source in the world over decades.”

Although the case, Juliana v. United States, has yet to reach the trial stage, it has been taught in more than two dozen law schools as well as primary and secondary schools, lawyers for the children said – "inspiring students of all ages to see themselves in the parchment of the U.S. Constitution.”

More: Supreme Court: Conservative groups see opportunities to cut regulation, shore up property rights

More: Brett Kavanaugh vote: Will 'asterisk justice' bring political stain to Supreme Court?

More: Who is the real Brett Kavanaugh? Legal whiz kid or partisan hack? Mentor to women or beer-loving frat boy?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com