The newly opened Boro Roof is located on the 14th floor of the Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens. It offers panoramic views of Manhattan and Queens.

Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.

Summer is in full swing and people are out looking for a spot to get a cocktail with a view.

Rooftop bars have always been popular, but in recent years, the places that have managed to provide the most coveted ones are hotels.

They have the space and the funds to provide fashionable and fun venues.

Each year, a slew of them pop up in every major city across the USA. And those that have been around for a while try to up the ante with new design or drinks.

New York City has been at the forefront of this movement. Manhattan has many posh hotel rooftop bars such as the one at Arlo SoHo. But even the outer boroughs are getting new rooftop bars, and they have an advantage that Manhattan does not: A view of the entire Manhattan skyline. Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the borough of Queens is one of the latest to capitalize on this perk.

Chicago also has an awe-inspiring skyline and its hotels have used that to bring in both guests and locals.

Take the new Z bar at the Peninsula Chicago or the Waydown at the Ace Hotel Chicago.

The West Coast has plenty of beautiful vistas. The Montrose West Hollywood in Los Angeles is one hotel that is letting its guests take it all in.

For a look at these and other hotel rooftop bars, take a peek at the gallery above.

On the third floor of Chicago's One West Wacker, Raised rooftop bar offers share plates of American fare and craft cocktails.

