LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heaven Hill is hitting Bob Dylan's whiskey brand with a lawsuit for trademark infringement.

Heaven Hill, the Kentucky-based bourbon and distilled spirit's manufacturer, is suing Chicago-based Heaven's Door, a relatively new brand that makes whiskeys in collaboration with folk-legend Bob Dylan, because of alleged confusion over similar names and logos.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court.

"Heaven Hill's mark and Heaven's Door mark are confusingly similar ..," the whiskey giant says in a lawsuit filed Friday.

Bob Dylan

Courtesy Columbia Records

Heaven's Door is a reference to Dylan's 1973 hit "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."

In a cease and desist letter sent to Heaven's Door in April, the Bardstown-based distillery argues that the similar names and stacked logos would create a confusion for consumers.

An attorney for Heaven's Door responded saying they "did not believe a likelihood of confusion would result from its use of the Heaven's Door Mark" and that they would not "comply with the demands set out in Heaven Hill's counsel's cease-and-desist letter."

Heaven Hill argued that it has been using its logo since 1937. Heaven's Door released their three brands; a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey, this past May.

A spokeswoman for Heaven Hill declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

“Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC finds the allegations to be completely without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself and its HEAVEN’S DOOR brand,” spokeswoman Ana Jovancicevic said in an email.

Thomas Novelly: tnovelly@courierjournal.com, 502-582-4465. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: courier-journal.com/tomn.

