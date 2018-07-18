In this photo released by Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, the rescued soccer team members pose with a sketch of the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in a hospital in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.

Members of a youth soccer team who survived more than two weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand were released from a hospital Wednesday, displaying their health and demonstrating their soccer skills on a miniature, makeshift soccer field.

The 12 boys and their coach, rescued from the cave in an intricate, three-day international mission that ended more than a week ago, appeared at a news conference televised across that nation of 70 million people who have been transfixed by the team's tale.

The boys kicked a ball around and hugged friends. Doctors said they had gained an average of more than six pounds each and were in good health – physically and mentally.

The Wild Boars team and their 25-year-old coach went missing in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand on June 23 after they went exploring following a game. The coach said they had expect to spend only about an hour in the cave.

The boys initially hiked in, but later waded through water. But heavy rains soon sent a wall of water rushing into the cave, flooding sections and blocking their exit. They were trapped more than two miles from freedom.

An army doctor who stayed with a trapped soccer team in a flooded cave in northern Thailand shared terrifying details about the boys' attempts to escape before they were rescued.

Lieutenant Colonel Pak Loharachun said in a post on Facebook that the boys, ages 11 to 17, used rock fragments to dig into the cave wall every day, despite not having anything to eat. Incredibly, they managed to dig a 16-foot hole, he said.

The army doctor also praised their coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who he said constantly thought of the boys' wellbeing before his own.

"I saw from the first day that Ek waited for the boys to satisfy their hunger first. He gave his meal to the young," he said in the post.

Divers found them, huddled and hungry after 10 days. But it took another week to design a plan to extricate the boys. A team of more than 100 rescuers from a dozen countries finally rescued them, but not before a former Thai navy diver passed out and died from lack of oxygen while helping set up the escape route.

The national tourist bureau released a short video thanking the global community for their contributions to the rescue.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

