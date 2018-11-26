

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

We've been rabidly covering Cyber Monday 'round the clock, since well before actual Monday rolled around, and have seen quite a few deals come and go, their discounts simply too deep for the average person to resist.

But some deals sold out before Cyber Monday even started. These mega-popular deals were the champs of the Cyber Monday lot.

1. PlayStation 4 Red Dead/Controller Bundle ($199)

This deal at Wal-Mart sold out in seconds, allegedly, and gave you a PlayStation 4 console, a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, and an extra controller for $199. The deal sold out so fast, it was considered "suspicious." We didn't even see it!

You can still get a great deal on an Xbox One S, though:

2. PlayStation 4 Spider-Man Bundle ($199)

You could have also gotten a PS4 Slim and a copy of Spider-Man for $199 from retailers like Amazon and Wal-Mart, if your Spidey senses were tingling fast enough. This was hundreds off the original price, so it's no wonder this bundle went swinging out of stock so quickly.

If you're already a PlayStation owner, however, you can still get a great deal on PS Plus:

3. Brother Label Maker ($10)

Brother's Label Maker was down to just $10 on Amazon, which thrust this otherwise techy product into convenience aisle prices and saw it selling out before Cyber Monday even got started.

If you're still looking for esoteric tech gadgets for the price of a Big Mac meal, you can still save on this USB-C cable from Anker:

4. Ecovacs Deebot N79S ($150)

This is one of our favorite robot vacuums, and it was $50 off at Target while the deal lasted. It's been selling out and popping back up at various retailers all throughout Cyber Monday, but you can still find it on Amazon right now!

5. Apple iPad 9.7 32gb ($250)

Earlier (much earlier) today, you could have gotten the latest iPad in its 32GB iteration for just $250, which is much much cheaper than it usually goes for, even by sale standards.

If you missed out on that deal, you can still get a really solid Fire tablet for $100 off from Amazon:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com