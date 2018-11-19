– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you or a loved one is looking for a smartwatch and nothing but Apple will do, Black Friday is the perfect time to finally take the plunge. Unfortunately, at the time of publication, we hadn't come across any deals on the newest Apple Watch, the Series 4—most major retailers are pushing discounts on 2017's Apple Watch Series 3.

The best deals on the Apple Watch you can get right now



Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$479 at B&H (Save $150): This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone. At $150 off the regular price, this is a deal worth snagging now.



If you want something cheaper, your best bet is to wait until Black Friday sales begin at stores like Target and Macy's.

The best Black Friday 2018 Apple Watch deals

The Series 3 will be available at both stores for just $199—$80 off the selling price and over $100 off what they sold for a few months ago:

Apple Watch Series 3 - $199 at Target (save $80): This is both an online and in-store offer and begins on Thanksgiving Day until supplies last.

This is both an online and in-store offer and begins on Thanksgiving Day until supplies last. Apple Watch Series 3 -$199 at Macy's (save $80): This is both an online and in-store offer and begins on Thanksgiving Day until supplies last.

This is both an online and in-store offer and begins on Thanksgiving Day until supplies last. Apple Watch Series 3 - $229 (save $50): This deal is an in-store exclusive and begins on Thanksgiving Day until supplies last.



...and that's pretty much it for Apple Watch deals so far this year. Though we'll keep an eye out for anything better as the week progresses, if you want an Apple Watch deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, these are your best bets.





Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com