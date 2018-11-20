— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.



Black Friday 2018 is almost here, and the deals have already begun. At Reviewed, our shopping and TV experts are tracking prices all month long to bring you the best Black Friday deals. Though there are a couple notable doorbusters on cheap TVs, the great news is the best Black Friday TV deals we've found are all live right now. Here are the ones you should check out:



The Best Black Friday 2018 TV deals available now:

1. LG C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price we've seen at major retailers (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price of the season.

2. TCL 43-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2018)—$279.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This TCL 4K TV is a bit cheaper than the nicer S5 model, which is on sale for $320 (down from $350). The main reason this one's $40 less? Unlike the S5, the S4 doesn't have Dolby Vision and the Roku remote doesn't have a headphone jack for wireless audio, but you can't beat the picture quality for the price.

3. Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but our main hangup was the high starting price. This deal sorts that out, netting you a very good all-around name-brand TV for an affordable price. You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 ($300 off), making it one of the cheaper 65-inch 2018 TVs in this class.

4. TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $30): With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on an entry-level big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this 4K TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380, and originally retailed for $450, so it's a great buy on one of last year's best budget TVs.

5. TCL 65-in. Roku 4K Smart TV (2018 6 Series)—$899.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the Best Buy exclusive version of one of our favorite TVs this year, offering awesome picture quality, the Roku smart platform, and pristine HDR in a 65-inch package. The non-Best Buy version goes for $999 regularly, so you're basically saving $100 off the competition here.

6. Samsung 50-in. 6-Series 4K TV (2018)—$327.99 (Save $272): It's not often you can get a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under $350, but here we are. This is one of the lower-end 4K TVs Samsung offers, but if you prefer Samsung over budget-conscious brands like Vizio and TCL, this is a great deal.



7. Sony 65-in. X850F 4K LED TV (2018)—$998 (Save $400): Sony still makes some of the best TVs you can buy, but they're typically priced above what we can regularly recommend. This 65-inch Sony is Amazon's Choice for a high performance TV and this $400 price cut is the cheapest it's been all year and one of the best big-screen deals we've found ahead of Black Friday. The 75-inch version has also seen a $500 price cut (to $1,798), if you want something even bigger.



Here are some other TV and home theater deals worth checking out, though not nearly as good as the ones above. Most of these are also live now, but some (especially the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming box) won't go live until Black Friday:



Other deals that are live now:

Black Friday deals that are not yet live:



Over the next week and on Black Friday proper there are a few other deals that may be worth checking out, but most of the Black Friday ads from stores like Wal-mart and Best Buy are out and we feel our top deals here are just better buys. As usual, most of the TVs with the biggest "discounts" are not the name-brand, high-quality sets that we would typically recommend. It's really easy to overpay for a TV on Black Friday—even if you think you're scoring a deal—so be sure to follow our coverage in case anything changes.

We'll update this post as soon as we find any more deals worth highlighting throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's pretty clear: if you want a deal on a TV this year, we think you're better off just buying one of the above now.



