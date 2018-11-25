— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday has finally entered the building, folks. And she was kind enough to bring some great deals on 4K TVs with her. Whether you’re looking for a small TV for your dorm room or a colossal beast that has all the bells and whistles, this list is pretty diverse, as it has something for everyone.
Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we've got you covered. In addition to finding the best Cyber Monday deals available right now, we also took the time to round up some of the best deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment.
LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
Samsung Q6FN Series 75-inch Smart QLED TV—$1,997.99 at B&H (Save $1,500): QLED TVs are actually a step above 4K TVs, which is why this Samsung is such a steal. In addition to better picture quality, it also provides a wider color gamut, meaning richer colors and sharper details.
Samsung Q6FN Series 49-inch Smart QLED TV—$697.99 at B&H (Save $400): Similar to the above Samsung, this one is also a QLED TV and has a wide color gamut. The only difference is in the size. So, if you're looking for something small and more affordable, this TV should fit the bill.
VIZIO P Series Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart Quantum Dot LED TV—$1,499.99 at B&H (Save $600): The cool thing about this VIZIO is its 240 Hz refresh rate. This keeps the picture from lagging or stuttering. It also has five HDMI ports, which allows you to plug into various gaming systems, Blu-ray players, and more.
While we think the above are great for most buyers, especially if you're in the market for a 4K TV, there are plenty of other deals to consider. Here are some other TV and home entertainment deals worth checking out:
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $10.04): This was originally on sale for $50, and we think it may drop again by Cyber Monday, so add it to your cart and wait. It's worth it for the best streaming device.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung Q6FN Series 75-inch Smart QLED TV—$1,997.99 at B&H (Save $1,500): A decent size and great price for this QLED model.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday! You can also get it for $174.99 at Best Buy.
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Sonos—Save $25-$200 on select speakers at Best Buy
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$229 at Walmart (Save $70): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
