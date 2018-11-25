— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
As Thanksgiving and Black Friday slowly fade into the background, and Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season stare us right in the face, there are still tons of beauty sales and gift sets to be had, plus new deals are constantly popping up.
Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers for your mom or best friend, or perhaps need to make sure you have the perfect essentials to be the bell of any holiday ball, we've compiled some of the best deals on the best products.
Here are some of our favorite beauty deals from online retailers like like Sephora, Ulta, Dermastore, and Amazon:
The best beauty deals at top retailers
1. Dermstore Cyber Weekend Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "WEEKEND": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested.
2. Ulta's Cyber Monday Sale begins early Sunday evening and stretches throughout Monday with more than 180 offers on brands such as Urban Decay, Benefit, Redken, and Tarte. Includes free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more.
3. Nordstrom is offering a $50 e-certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, plus they are offering up to 60% off many of their products.
As of this writing, Sephora hasn't announced their Cyber Monday deals yet, but there are still tons of beauty offers with free totes or significant discounts available on the site.
More amazing ways to save right now
- Algenist—Get 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28 with the code "GLOWON"
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit—$24-$25 at Ulta (Save $16-$20)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow—$15 at Ulta (Save $10)
- ban.do—30% off everything: Just use the code "THIRTYOFF" now through Nov. 27.
- Bare Minerals Lunar Light Gen. Nude lip duo— $12 at Sephora (Save $27)
- Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron—$99 on Amazon (Save $30): The best curling iron we've ever tested is back down to its lowest price.
- Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $35)
- Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout set— $15 at Sephora (Save $28)
- Birchbox—The more you spend the more you save: Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.
- Boxycharm—Save big on special boxes: Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount now through Cyber Monday.
- Caudalie Face Cracker— $15 at Sephora (Save $20)
- Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Accessories—Up to $35 off on Amazon: If you own the award-winning Clarisonic Mia 2 facial cleansing brush, these deals are for you.
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 or 3— $15 at Sephora (Save $14.50)
- Cover FX—Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping with code "THANKS25": This same runs through Cyber Monday and includes a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
- Drybar—All Drybar styling tools are 20% off: This sale is good online and in-store through Nov. 25.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $132 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Essence—Get 40% off almost anything sitewide through Nov. 26
- Glossier—20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30: A rare sale from Glossier and a chance to pick up the unsurpassable Milky Jelly facial cleanser, among other items.
- IT Cosmetics IT's Your Secret to Confident Skin!— $14 at Sephora (Save $14)
- Lancôme Dramatic Duo Mascara set—$15 at Sephora (Save $14)
- MAC—Get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) through Nov. 27. You can also get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- https://fave.co/2DJwxWs: Get great sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase, through Nov. 24.
- Milk Makeup The Cool Kids Duo— $14 at Sephora (Save $8)
- NYX Professional Makeup Sugar Trip 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar—$55 at Ulta (Save $29.99, a $110 value)
- Ouai—Buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI"
- Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour— $15 at Sephora (Save $16)
- Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean— $15 at Sephora (Save $14)
- Sephora Collection Blend and Clean Sponge Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $15)
- Sephora Midnight Skincare Surprise— $10 at Sephora (Save $10)
- Stila Little Big Shots Mini Eye Set— $15 at Sephora (Save $7)
- Tarte—Get 25% off sitewide
- Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set— $10 at Sephora (Save $17)
- Tarte Girl Boss Makeup Mini set— $15 at Sephora (Save $19)
- Too Faced—Save 30% on sale items: You can also purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.
- Too Faced Sexy Prime Time set— $12 at Sephora (Save $12)
