First look: The new U.S. Pizza Museum in Chicago

The pop-up U.S. Pizza Museum is opening in Chicago. It showcases pizza-related memorabilia such as this pair of Vans slip-ons with a pepperoni pizza design.

U.S. Pizza Museum

Chicago is known for its signature deep-dish pizza. Now the city is home to a pop-up U.S. Pizza Museum.

The museum opens its doors on Friday at the Roosevelt Collection, an open-air shopping plaza in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

It will remain open through October on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free to visitors of all ages. If there is enough interest, organizers say they will consider extending the engagement.

The U.S. Pizza Museum previously only existed online and through pop-up exhibits and events. The new temporary space is 2,910 square feet.

Founded by Kendall Bruns, the museum showcases both present-day and historical pizza-related items such as menus, rare boxes, vintage ads, T-shirts, toys, and works of art.

“As America’s favorite food, pizza provides an easy entry point to learn about history, pop culture, and the people behind the pizza,” Bruns says. “We expect the exhibits to have a nostalgic effect on viewers.”

Those attending the museum opening weekend will get free pizza samples from Aurelio’s of South Loop through Aug. 12.

Throughout the summer the U.S. Pizza Museum and the Roosevelt Collection will partner to offer activities such as book signings, dough-making demonstrations and pizza parties.

Visitors have to make online reservations for timed entry at Uspizzamuseum.com/tickets/.

