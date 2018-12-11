It’s Monday and news still has not slowed down following the midterm elections. No worries, we’re here to get you all caught up — quickly! But before we get to it, here’s something that threw people for a loop: Facebook went down Monday afternoon. Cue the massive meltdown on Twitter.

'There will never be another Stan Lee'

Stan Lee, the man behind most of your favorite superheroes, has died at the age of 95. Born Stanley Martin Lieber, the New York City native co-created Spider-Man, Hulk, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange and many more during the 1960s. Lee was a progressive force in his chosen medium, aka he was 'woke' before it was popular. The Marvel comics legend tackled prejudice and intolerance in "Stan's Soapbox" and introduced Black Panther, an African king and great scientist, the first major black superhero in comics. While Lee’s infectious enthusiasm for his heroes – and his devotees – lasted late into a legendary life, recent years were marked by ill health and legal wrangling involving those closest to him.

California's deadly (and historic) wildfires a tough task to fight

It's been a tough week for the Golden State. The death toll of California's historically devastating wildfires stood at 31, and more than 6,500 homes have been destroyed. The efforts of the more than 8,000 firefighters battling the blazes are being hindered by Santa Ana winds roaring across Southern California and similarly stiff gusts in Northern California. Just how devastating are the wildfires? The Camp Fire 90 miles north of Sacramento had killed 29 people, scorched more than 6,400 homes and is the most destructive wildfire in state history. The Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California have collectively burned nearly 90,000 acres since Thursday, according to Cal Fire, the statewide fire protection agency.

Michelle Obama on 'Becoming' Michelle Obama

Ahead of her new memoir being released Tuesday, former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" to chat about everything from President Trump's inauguration to her first date with Barack Obama. The highlights:

Why she won't talk about Melania Trump's performance as the new first lady: "One of the things you learn as a former is you don't judge what a current is doing."

"One of the things you learn as a former is you don't judge what a current is doing." On why she was 'afraid to hope' her husband could be president: "It's hard to believe that the country that oppressed you could one day be led by you."

"It's hard to believe that the country that oppressed you could one day be led by you." On how that first date with Barack ended: "He played it real smooth, leaned in for a kiss. "From that point on, it was love. He was my man."

Reminder: Leaf that pile of fall foliage alone!

Thinking to yourself it's time to rake those leaves sitting in your yard? Relax and set your rake down. An expert with the National Wildlife Federation says there are several benefits to letting those leaves be, such as saving money on mulch or fertilizer and cutting back on yard waste in landfills. We will miss jumping into those giant piles of leaves though.

Here's what else you missed Monday:

