Getting a deal on something you wanted to buy anyway is such a great feeling, isn't it? Whether you have the patience to wait until there's a sale or you luck into a sale when you're ready to buy, saving a few extra bucks can make you feel pretty great.

To help you find those deals you've been waiting for, we pour over Amazon's sales to find the products that are actually worth buying. A lot of today's top deals are on items we've tested in our labs and home, so we're extra confident that you're not only saving money but getting a quality product. Those we haven't tested have either been used by us personally or are from brands we trust and have been vetted to ensure they'll deliver on what they promise.

1. Under $60: The pressure cooker that bested the Instant Pot

Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker

The Instant Pot might be the hottest kitchen gadget of the last five years, but at $100 for the popular model, it's not the most affordable. However, Crock-Pot makes one that performed just as well in our tests and is about $30 cheaper on average, making it our top choice for electric pressure cookers. Right now, it's on sale for $10 less than usual.

Pressure cookers, if you're unfamiliar, allow you to cook things much faster than traditional methods. You can cook a chicken breast from frozen in under 20 minutes and it comes out juicy, and you can make perfect risotto without all that stirring. They're amazing for feeding large families and meal-prepping and cooking hot meals when it's too hot to use the oven and for nights when you're too busy to cook. Get one and you'll be obsessed with it before you know it.

Get the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $59.50 (Save $10.50)

2. Under $200: One of the best affordable robot vacuums

Keep tidy under every crevice.

There are loads of robot vacuums available for under $200, but this is one of our favorites. With a super low profile of just 3 inches, it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. Its high suction power also really impressed us in our lab tests, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can get the usually $230 vacuum for $50 off in black, or $45 off if you prefer the white option. This marks the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a great time to buy.

3. Under $60: The most popular DNA testing kit

Learn more about your heritage and what makes you you.

Even if you think you know your entire family history to a T, a DNA testing kit is a great way to confirm what your parents have told you. Ancestry makes the most popular testing kit and Right now, you can get your own for $59, the new lowest price we've ever seen, lower than the previous by $10. You spit into a tube, mail it off, and get your results in as little as 2-3 weeks (though they say it takes 4-6 weeks). The fact that so many people have use it—they claim over 10 million and counting—means you stand a good chance at connecting with a long-lost relative or learning about a new, distant branch of your family tree.

Get the Ancestry DNA Genetic Testing Kit for $59 and save $20

4. Under $20: Our favorite affordable smart plug

This smart plug is so small you will still be able to use your other outlets.

Smart plugs let you control your regular devices from your phone or with your voice. And there are tons of different kinds out there. We tested a bunch of the leading options and found that this little guy from eufy is one of the top options. We named it the Best Value smart plug because it not only performs well, but it's one of the most affordable at its full $21 price. Right now it's down to the lowest price ever. We love that it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it's also small enough that it won't block the second socket on a wall outlet or power strip, which is not true for most other smart plugs.

Get the eufy Smart Plug Mini for $15.99 (Save $5)

5. Under $60: The best value streaming device

Don't be fooled. This itty bitty device can handle 4K streaming effortlessly.

If you want to access your streaming services on more TVs, a streaming stick is a great way to do so. This one from Roku won our Best Value award, and right now it's $16 less than usual, matching the lowest price we've ever seen. It's so small that you can add it to any TV without creating an eyesore. And at this price, it's perfect for a kid's room, a den, a guest room or any other less-frequently used room in your home. It can stream 4K content over WiFi and even has a built-in antenna for local TV access.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $54 (Save $16)

6. Under $20: A 2-pack of string lights for ambiance

These delicate little lights look great anywhere.

String lights add ambiance to any room, from nurseries to dens to porches, and these are among the most popular. I have three sets in my apartment, and I love that I can control them from tiny remotes. You can adjust the brightness and try out flashing and pulsing lights at different speeds, and the remotes make it so easy to click them on and off. We got our hands on an exclusive code that will get you the lowest price we've ever seen. Just enter the code "REVIEWED038" at checkout to take 20% off the regular cost.

Get the TaoTronics LED String Lights, 2-Pack for $19.19 (Save $4.80) with the code "REVIEWED038"

7. Under $25: A portable phone charger that packs a punch

Never worry about your phone dying again.

Sick of the anxiety that comes when your phone reaches 20% battery? Keep a portable charger handy and you'll never need to worry again. RAVPower makes some of the best chargers, and we scored an exclusive code for you to get the best price ever on this model. It can charge an iPhone 8 5.5 times and a Galaxy S8 3.2 times. It does take a while (9-10 hours) to re-charge the battery pack, but that's half the recharge time of their other models, and considering how much power it can store, it's preetty reasonable. Just recharge it while you sleep!

8. Under $200: The best handheld vacuum for small spaces

This handheld vacuum is perfect for small spaces.

This is the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested, and it's also on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact it's $2 lower than the previous low (so exciting, right?), and while the roughly $12 difference from the usual sale price might not seem that dramatic of a discount, it doesn't get much better than this for a top performing Dyson.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $187.90 (Save $12)

9. Under $250: The coveted KitchenAid stand mixer

Nothing looks better on a countertop than a KitchenAid.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is one of those aspirational items that's on virtually every wedding registry. If you're already married, not the marriage type, or just prefer to pay your own way, you can get your hands on a 6-quart model for the lowest price we've ever seen. This is easily the best stand mixer on the market, and has been for a long time, so you know you're getting a killer product, and that nearly 30% discount is icing on the cake you can now make with your new toy.

Get the KitchenAid 6-Qt. Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer for $249.99 (Save $116)

*Note that not every color is on sale, so be sure to check before you buy.

10. Under $200: One of the best smart sprinkler systems

Rachio makes the best smart sprinklers we've found so far.

If you love gardening but have trouble remembering when to water your plants, a smart sprinkler system might be the perfect investment. We've been testing all the popular models all summer and so far, the Rachio 3rd gen. Smart Sprinkler is the best of the bunch. Its predecessor, the 2nd gen. model, is currently on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen, and while we haven't tested it, it was often touted as the best option by review sites like our before the 3rd-gen. model came along.

These sprinkler systems monitor local weather alerts and make adjustments to your watering schedule (which you can build custom to your garden). You can even give it details about your location, your vegetation, and how much sun your yard gets to get custom recommendations for watering schedules. Both models work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and other connected devices and services so you can grow your smart home while you grow your flowers and produce.

Even though summer is almost over, this sale is a great way to keep your garden lush as far into fall as possible and get ready for next year.

Get the Rachio 2nd gen. Smart Sprinkler for $166.05 (Save $33.94)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

