These deals are on popular products we love.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Want to start your work week on a good foot? We found some really solid offers on amazing products that might just be on your shopping/wish lists. Things like handheld vacuums, wireless chargers, electric kettles, and personal photo printers are often the ones that you wait for good sales to buy since they're rarely urgently needed. And if you've been waiting for those sales, well... they're here! We found impressive discounts on products we've tested and know for certain are worth buying at full price, let alone with an enticing price drop.

1. The best handheld vacuum at its lowest price ever

This handheld vacuum is perfect for small spaces.

Dyson

This is the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested, and it's also on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact it's $0.09 lower than the previous low (so exciting, right?). While the roughly $10 difference from the usual sale price might not seem that dramatic of a discount, it doesn't get much better than this for a top performing Dyson. It was the best at picking up dirt in our lab tests, grabbing more than 75% of the dirt we laid out in a single pass.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $189.90 (Save $10)

2. The best electric kettle at its lowest price of the year

It's crazy how much of a game changer a good kettle is—and this is the best.

Reviewed / jackson Ruckar

As someone who boiled tea water in pots her whole life, I never really understood the draw of an electric kettle. But when my boyfriend introduced me to this kettle, my life changed for the better. Not only did I not have to wait and watch the water for my tea, but I could set the exact temperature for the kind of tea I wanted.

This kettle is better than the competition (literally the best electric kettle) because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, the viewing window lights up so you can easily see how much water you have, the lid has an easy-open button, and it gets things bubbling super fast. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've seen in at least a year, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle for $68.72 (Save $11.28)

3. The best portable photo printer at its lowest price ever

Turn your memories into art.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

We all take photos with our phones these days, but the problem is that they only ever exist digitally. Getting photos printed at a store or online can be a hassle. We recently tested all the best portable printers to find the best, and right now our top pick is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. What we love most about the Prynt Pocket is its speed and portability. And the image quality was great as well, though there are printers that deliver marginally better photos. But because you can plug your phone directly into the printer, it's a much more efficient process than trying to wirelessly connect your phone and printer.

Get the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer for $110.02 (Save $20)

4. The best wireless charging pad for the best discount yet

Wireless charging is seriously convenient.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If you have a phone that can charge wirelessly, you really need to take advantage of this fun feature. Samsung makes the best fast-charging pad we've tried, and it's 30% off right now, the lowest price we've seen by a large margin. I have one of these chargers on my desk at work, and when I'm constantly darting to meetings or running around to test things in our labs, it's so easy to keep my phone juiced up. I just drop the phone onto the pad while I'm at my computer and when it's time to go, I have one less thing to unplug.

Get the Samsung Qi Fast-Charge Charging Pad for $19.99 (Save $10)

5. A set of 2 smart plugs we love

Control your electronics from your phone.

TP-Link

There are loads of smart plugs out there, and TP-Link makes some of the best. I personally have three Kasa smart plugs in my house for nearly a year and have had no issues with them so far. A single smart plug costs $19.27 right now, so it's basically a buy one, get one half off deal. Even if you only think you need one smart plug, this is the smarter move. I guarantee that you'll find a use for it, and it's super convenient to have smart plugs from the same brand so you can control them from the same app. These also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and they offer energy monitoring if you have an interest in trying to cut down on your energy usage.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack for $29.99 (Save $10)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com