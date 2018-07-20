Upgrade your kitchen with these Amazon deals.

The weekend is the best time to go shopping. Without work, there's ample time to browse through some of your favorite brands and products. But instead of heading to the stores, I prefer to do my shopping online. Not only do you not have to deal with crowds of people, but it's way easier to find deals online instead of going from store to store. This weekend, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals and price drops on products you already want—so why not get it and save some money in the process?

1. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Change up dinner with this popular cooking device.

If you missed the insane Instant Pot sale during Prime Day, don't fret, it's back in stock at a great price. Right now, you can get one of these magical kitchen gadgets in a 6-quart for $75, which isn't as low as the Prime Day deal but is still a nice chunk off the typical $100 price tag, or 8-quart for $100. Home chefs love this thing because it has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, meaning you can whip up just about anything in it. Plus, the upgraded Instant Pot Duo Plus is also on sale for $100, if you're looking for something with a little more bells and whistles.

2. A great affordable smart plug

These plugs make your home a little smarter.

Trying to upgrade your home into a smart one? The first thing you're going to need is a smart plug, which will you to control anything plugged in with a click of an app or a voice command with a smart speaker. These ones from TP-Link don't have any crazy features (most smart plugs don't), but they do have energy monitoring functionality, responsiveness, reliability, and Alexa integration, making them one of the best affordable smart plugs we've ever tested. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon and even lower than their Prime Day price.

Get the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring f or $19.27 and save $10.72

3. Smart light strips to set the mood

Change colors to match your mood.

Smart bulbs may be good for saving energy, but smart light strips add the ambiance. These ones from Philips let you change the color to set the mood from your phone, are easy to install, and work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can also set them up in a low lighted area to add some brightness to your home. Although we haven't tested these strips, we gave their smart bulb starter kit counterpart our Best Smart Bulb award and we're sure these strips will work just as well. Right now, you can get them for just $5 more than their Prime Day price.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip for $69.99 and save $20

4. Our favorite handheld vacuum

This deal doesn't suck!

Between getting sand in your car from beach trips to dirt constantly being brought into the house this summer, you're going to want a small handheld vacuum to easily clean everything up in a jiffy. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite one because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you have the itch to clean during long road trips. It typically goes for the hefty price tag of $240, but right now you can get it for just under $200.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat for $199.95 and save $40 .05

5. A micro SD card for extra storage

You can always use more storage.

Running out of space on your phone, your tablet, your camera, or your Nintendo Switch is the worst. So if you've been struggling with data management on your devices, maybe it's time to invest in a microSD card. SanDisk is the top name in memory cards (we even gave their Extreme Pro our Best SD Card award), and right now you can get the 64GB micro SDXC UHS-I card for nearly its lowest price.

Get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card for $18.99 and save $6

