Canned, kind and otherwise not-super-interesting statements from celebrities are common, which is why this band breakup announcement is getting so much attention.

Toronto-based metal band Witchrot posted the most brutally honest announcement about why the group is going on an "extended hiatus."

In the NSFW post on the band's Facebook page earlier this week, band member Peter explains the sudden breakup was caused by his girlfriend cheating on him with his guitarist.

"Due to the unfortunate reality of our guitarist (expletive) my girlfriend of almost 7 years WITCHROT will be taking an extended hiatus," the announcement read. "I however will continue the band in another space and time, being ripe with hate the music is slowly flowing and without a doubt will become the most devastating, torturous music I have ever created. Thanks for the support, stay heavy."

The post is also accompanied by a photo of a guitar – you guessed it – destroyed and in a dumpster, because of course.

Though just over 3,000 people like band's Facebook page, the post has garnered nearly 6,000 shares and over 6,000 reactions.

The post has also been shared on other social media platforms, like Twitter, where one person's comments on the post have exploded with over 14,000 retweets and 61,000 likes.

"This is my favorite band break-up notice ever," the tweet read. "The accompanying picture of a smashed guitar in the trash is the icing on the cake."

All we have to say is, rock on.

