DETROIT — A Michigan fire chief claimed his truck was touched by an angel — and that photos exist to prove it.

Glen Thorman, fire chief for East Jordan, Mich., said a motion sensor camera captured an image of what appears to be an angel floating above his truck, according to a report on Detroit's WDIV-TV.

"I said, 'That's an angel!' and I was just blown away," Thorman told WPBN-TV in Traverse City. "I couldn’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille (Moes)," pastor of Thorman's church.

"I said, ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"

Moes is the pastor of Thorman's church. He told WPBN that he "freaked out" when he saw the image.

"I went like, ‘Whoa!'" Moes said. "And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.”

WPBN took the photos to a photography studio in Petoskey, where owner Joe Clark said that it could just be a moth.

"It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," Clark said. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

More: Was it a UFO? Something strange spotted in the Arizona sky

Take a look at the images below, as published online:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com