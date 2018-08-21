A pair of toddlers — ages 3 and 1 — were found alone near a highway in Arkansas roughly two days after surviving a single-car crash killing their mother.

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Department said it has identified a 3-year-old child they found wandering near a highway in Camden, which is about 100 miles southwest of Little Rock, reports CBS affiliate KTHV.

After returning to the scene where the toddler was found, police discovered a car laying on its side in a ravine not visible from the highway, said KTHV. Inside the car, they found the 1-year-old fastened in a car seat.

The driver of the car, the toddlers' mother, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died.

The one-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening conditions including possible dehydration, reports ABC affiliate KATV in Little Rock.

According to NBC's KARK, the children's grandparents are in the process of taking custody of the toddlers.

Detective Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office told KATV said finding both toddlers alive after roughly two days was especially notable because they survived summer heat and humidity. "Today is anything but short of a miracle," he said.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com