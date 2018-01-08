WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's administration moved Wednesday to put economic sanctions on officials in Turkey over the imprisonment of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

“Pastor Brunson’s unjust detention and continued prosecution by Turkish officials is simply unacceptable,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “President Trump has made it abundantly clear that the United States expects Turkey to release him immediately.”

The sanctions target Turkey’s Minister of Justice, Abdulhamit Gul, and Minister of Interior, Suleyman Soylu.

Turkey accuses Brunson of being a spy and says he was involved in an attempted coup against the government. The United States says he has been falsely accused.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump has discussed the Brunson case with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and is dissatisfied at Turkey's refusal to release the pastor.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com