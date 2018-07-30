President Donald Trump

Pool, Getty Images

Controversy follows Trump to Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump heads to Pennsylvania Thursday to campaign for a Republican he hopes can unseat one of his toughest critics. Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre to campaign for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running against two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. Trump's appearance comes a day after he made headlines by urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down the Mueller investigation. The demand comes at what looks to be a pivotal point in the probe, with Mueller's team prosecuting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on alleged financial improprieties.

California wildfires: Attention now turns to air quality

Tens of thousands of people are expected to remain under evacuation orders Thursday as the devastating California wildfires scorch homes, lands and the state's budget. More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida, according to The Associated Press. The Carr Fire in Northern California has killed six people, including two firefighters, and has destroyed 1,058 homes, making it sixth on the state's list of most destructive fires. Some experts are now warning that the major wildfires are severely impacting the breathability of air well beyond their immediate areas. Dry weather conditions have meant that the fire roars in the day and keeps burning at night, the way fires more often do at the end of the summer.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

Chicago's anti-violence protest could clash with Cubs game

An anti-violence march calling for the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police superintendent Eddie Johnson may conflict with the Cubs and San Diego Padres baseball game on Thursday as organizers have not yet ruled out forcing their way into Wrigley Field. The march is in protest of the city's inability to manage ongoing violence on the south and west sides. Rev. Gregory Livingston, who is leading the demonstration, told news reporters earlier this week that "you'll have to wait and see" if protesters enter the ballpark. As a result, the Cubs have worked with the Chicago Police Department to ensure safety for their fans by increasing security inside and outside the ballpark.

Amway Coaches Poll: Who will be No. 1?

We'll soon find out as college football's preseason Amway Coaches Poll will be released Thursday (12 p.m., ET, USATODAY.com). Will the voting panel, which is made up of 65 coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, put the reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1? Fellow championship game participant Georgia also has a case for No. 1, as does ACC giant Clemson and Big Ten champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ placement on the preseason top 25 will be especially under the microscope given Wednesday’s announcement that coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave as the university investigates what he knew about alleged domestic abuse involving one of his former assistant coaches.

180 acts prepare to take the stage for Lollapalooza

One of the most-iconic urban music festivals, Lollapalooza, kicks off Thursday in Chicago with an exhausting, yet exciting, lineup of artists. The festival runs through Sunday and is expected to bring in about 100,000 fans per day. This year's 180 acts include Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Jack White, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Logic and even LL Cool J. But don't forget about new and emerging artists, too – here are the eight exciting up-and-comers we'll be watching.

Stars take the stage at Lollapalooza 25

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com