WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to end consumer subsidies for electric cars sold by General Motors in the wake of the company's announcement of layoffs and plant closures in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland.

In two tweets Tuesday afternoon, Trump said he was "very disappointed" in GM and its chief executive officer, Mary Barra, for the closings, which include assembly plants in Detroit-Hamtramck and Lordstown, Ohio.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the American Center of Mobility, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti Township. In the background is a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Volt.

Evan Vucci, Evan Vucci, AP

"Nothing being closed in Mexico & China," Trump continued. "The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including for electric cars."

Trump also said that GM made what he called "a big ... bet" in China some years ago but that he doesn't "think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America's Workers!"

On Monday, GM announced cuts involving some 14,000 employees to its workforce nationwide, including about 8,000 white-collar layoffs. After talking to Barra, Trump said on Monday afternoon he was "not happy" about the announced closures and that pressure would be brought to bear on the company.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

....for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) - don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

In his remarks Monday and Tuesday, Trump also referenced the federal government's $51 billion investment in the company, made in 2008 and 2009 as moves were made to keep it and Chrysler from going under. The federal Treasury recouped most of that investment, though about $11 billion of the investment in GM was never repaid.

GM is also a large federal contractor -- with contracts in fiscal 2015 worth about $266 million -- and receives tens of millions a year in federal grants, including those for research done for the Defense Department and new technology.

Trump campaigned heavily in Michigan and across the Midwest in 2016 promising to protect and increase manufacturing jobs, especially those in the auto sector. But on Monday, he took heat — especially from Democrats — who said those promises rang hollow in the wake of GM's announcement.

As an incentive to purchase electric cars, the Internal Revenue Service provides an upfront credit of up to $7,500 for a new vehicle, available to each automaker until it sells 200,000 qualified vehicles, after which time the credit begins to phase-out. GM was expected to cross that 200,000 threshold sometime in the last three months of this year.

GM has asked for an extension, however. It was unclear what steps would have to be taken if the Trump administration moved to limit GM's subsidies without affecting those due other automakers.

